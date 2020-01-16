KISTA, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Forrester, “Market and Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) is a fundamental strategic business competency, and it’s front of mind. In 2019, 57% of data and analytics technology decision makers report that their firms are implementing and expanding the use of M&CI technology.” ¹

A growing range of technology solutions are available for optimizing this work, but it’s not always easy to select the solution that suits your organizations needs best.

In order to address this important strategic topic, Comintelli (www.comintelli.com), a leading provider of cloud-based Market and Competitive Intelligence platforms, will host a webinar featuring guest speaker Cinny Little, a Principal Analyst from Forrester Research that describes the key considerations you should take when selecting a M&CI platform.

Cinny was the lead analyst for the October, 2019 Forrester report entitled “The Forrester New Wave™: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019" in which the 12 most significant providers in the category were evaluated.

The webinar will cover key areas for decision-making, including:

• How companies are using M&CI solutions now – roles and business areas

• What customers cite as key value they get from their M&CI tech

• High-level categories of solutions and use cases

• The process firms use in selecting an M&CI solution – and driving adoption

Title: “Considerations For Selecting A Market & Competitive Intelligence Technology Solution”

Date: Wednesday January 29th, 2020

Time: 16:00 Central European Time, 10:00 Eastern US Time

Register here for free access: https://comintelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/7215728644587/WN_VuiMto0qRlyNvfXNFpQ3FA

¹”The Forrester New Wave™: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a Swedish software company which sells Intelligence Software that converts unstructured Big Data content into organized, digestible information for decision-making. The award-winning solution Intelligence2day® (www.intelligence2day.com) acts as an insight engine to help customers make faster and more confident decisions. Founded in 1999 and with extensive intelligence experience, Comintelli continues to develop user-friendly solutions that shortens Time-to-Insights.



