Law Firm Of Nadrich & Cohen, LLP Announces New California Sexual Abuse Legal Department

California Assembly Bill 218 Allows Childhood Sexual Abuse Victims to Make Claims for Long Ago Abuse

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Nadrich & Cohen, LLP announces that its legal teams are handling sexual abuse cases under the new California sex abuse victims law which provides victims with the legal right to sue institutions and organizations that enabled sexual abuse to occur dating back 20, 30 or 40 years. We are bringing cases under Assembly Bill 218 which allows victims to obtain compensation for abuse inflicted on them when they were innocent children.

The law also addresses the issue of cover-ups by organizations including churches, camps, schools and all other youth-serving groups allowing for recovery up to triple damages if it can be proven that an institution covered up the sexual abuse.

We are reaching out to the community to provide awareness of the new law and to inform the public that Nadrich & Cohen is representing California molestation victims statewide.

Currently, Nadrich & Cohen and its partners have over 150 sexual abuse cases. We are the focal point of our nationally reputable sexual abuse legal team and are handling these cases on a contingency and confidential basis. We specialize in pursuing claims on behalf of victims of childhood sexual abuse which occurred under the care of public and private schools, youth-serving organizations, child care centers, and sporting entities.

The lawyers of Nadrich & Cohen offer a free, confidential consultation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.