New Slice® Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Slice Ventures announced today that its new Slice® sparking water is available in over 100 Hy-Vee locations throughout the Midwest. Slice is available in four flavors: Blackberry, Raspberry & Grapefruit, Mango & Pineapple and Apple & Cranberry. All flavors are certified USDA Organic.

To celebrate the launch, Slice will offer customers free samples of the new Slice at select Hy-Vee stores on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Also, Slice has no added sugar, no stevia, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial colors or caffeine. Slice contains ONLY 25 calories per can which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda.

Joseph C. Gioconda, Chairman of New Slice Ventures, said: "We are excited and proud to showcase all the delicious flavors that Slice has to offer to Hy-Vee and their loyal customers.”

Since launching in the U.S., Slice has kicked off a sampling campaign in the Midwest and on the East Coast, with plans to expand nationwide. New Slice Ventures also plans to release additional exciting flavors this year.



