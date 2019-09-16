New Slice Logo

Slice® to Co-Sponsor the 2019 Parkinson Foundation's Moving Day in Chicago

We are delighted that we can participate in this important event for our community.” — Mark Thomann

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Slice Ventures announced that it will be co-sponsoring the Parkinson's Foundation Moving Day event to be held in Chicago, Illinois at Soldier's Field on Sunday, October 6 starting at 9 a.m. New Slice Ventures will be offering free samples of its newly-launched Slice® sparkling water at the event.

Parkinson’s Foundation Chicago is dedicated to making life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.

This year’s Moving Day walk will feature a colorful tent where visitors can try the new Slice in four flavors: Blackberry, Raspberry & Grapefruit, Mango & Pineapple and Apple & Cranberry. All flavors are certified USDA Organic. Slice has no added sugar, no stevia, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial colors or caffeine. Slice is only 25 calories per can which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda.

Mark Thomann, the Chicago-based CEO of New Slice Ventures, said in a statement, “We are delighted that we can participate in this important event for our community."



