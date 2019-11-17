Somerset® Sparkling Water Acquired by New Slice Ventures

Somerset Flavors

New Slice Ventures announced that it acquired Somerset®, the exciting new caffeinated sparkling water beverage brand that has zero sugar and zero calories.

The Somerset brand was launched by Brook Stroud in Spring 2019 in Austin, Texas and immediately found a strong following among devoted consumers.

The Somerset brand was launched by Brook Stroud in Spring 2019 in Austin, Texas and immediately found a strong following among devoted consumers. Somerset’s innovative and exciting flavors include cucumber Moroccan mint, peach lemon verbena and grapefruit elderflower, and were designed by Pietro Collina, an award-winning mixologist at New York City’s top restaurant 11 Madison Park, one of the top restaurants in New York City.

Brook Stroud described his inspiration for Somerset. “As a sparkling water lover, I was frustrated by often choosing diet cola, sugary teas, or unhealthy energy drinks over sparkling water simply because I needed an energy boost. Looking in the fridge one afternoon at work, I thought: how awesome would it be if these sparkling waters were caffeinated and I could feel healthy and hydrated enjoying them throughout the day?”

Daniel Liu, Director of Career Management for the Full-Time MBA Program at the University of Texas at Austin, said in a statement: "Austin Texas, and The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business attract MBA students with an entrepreneurial spirit. Brook exemplifies the best of these - he leveraged both academic and co-curricular resources to help him stay focused on validating and launching Somerset as a next step in his career." During his time in the MBA program, Brook Stroud was a two-time category winner and finalist in the Texas Venture Labs Investment Competition and member of the McCombs Entrepreneur Society and the MBA Food & Beverage Innovation Club. He was awarded the 2018 McCombs Entrepreneur Summer Fellowship, which provided compensation and a working space at Austin’s Capital Factory to pursue launching Somerset.

Mark Thomann and Joseph Gioconda, who manage New Slice Ventures, said in a statement: “We are really excited to add Somerset to the Slice sparkling water portfolio. We believe it is a perfect complement to the Slice brand, especially in the natural channel. Our goal is to provide the most delicious sparkling waters that are not only refreshing, but also reinvigorating.”

New Slice Ventures previously acquired the trademark rights to Slice in the United States and Canada and relaunched the Slice brand as a better-for-you sparkling water with 25 calories that is flavored with USDA organic fruit juice. Slice has been launched nationwide and is available in grocery stores.

Somerset Ventures LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Slice Ventures LLC. Both companies are financed by Spiral Sun Ventures, a Chicago-based venture capital fund focused on investing in early stage companies that show great promise in the health and wellness category.



