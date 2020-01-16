Loyalty360 Members Select Top 4 Topics and Trends for Customer Loyalty in 2020

Loyalty360

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty360, The Association for Customer Loyalty , is proud to announce the Top 4 Trends in Customer Loyalty for 2020, which were selected by a group of more than 75 representatives from Loyalty360 brand members. These topics will not only guide Loyalty360 content, research, benchmarks, community and conference topics for the year, but also allow the Loyalty360 brand committees to work in unison to champion the customer loyalty industry.The inspiration to focus on four top trends for 2020 developed as Loyalty360’s four brand committees expressed a need to focus on a small group of trends and topics, despite the overwhelming number of challenges and opportunities members currently face. Several very important trends initially were suggested, and the overall Loyalty360 membership was surveyed to best understand their most relevant customer loyalty and customer experience challenges, trends, and opportunities.After a wealth of feedback from the Loyalty360 membership, the Top 4 Trends were selected.The Top 4 Trends for 2020 are:• Personalization, Segmentation, and Cadence Management• Best Practices in Marketing/Customer Loyalty• Emotional Engagement and Loyalty• Data and MeasurementThe trend most selected by members surveyed was Personalization, Segmentation, and Cadence Management, with more than 73 percent choosing the topic. This came as no surprise, as personalization was top of mind for many members in 2019 and was selected as a top trend by marketers in Loyalty360’s 2019 Loyalty Landscape. In a close second, with more than 71 percent of members selecting the trend, was Best Practices is Marketing and Customer Loyalty. This trend will focus on technology, metrics, tactics, strategies that best-in-class brands currently employ.The third trend, Emotional Engagement and Customer Loyalty, had almost 60 percent of the vote. This trend was one that gained popularity in 2019 and continues into 2020 as brands work to build more powerful connections with their best customers. The fourth trend, selected by more than 52 percent of members, is Data and Measurement. The Data and Measurement trend will focus on KPIs, post-purchase engagement, data collection, privacy, and more.Loyalty360 continues to evolve its focus and direction to more closely align with changes in the industry. In order to be a unique and engaging peer-driven organization, we continue to listen to the marketers and trusted partners in this new paradigm.For more information on the Loyalty360 Top 4 Trends, view our infographic or contact us at info@loyalty360.org.About Loyalty360Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective, and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.



