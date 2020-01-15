At Iconic Santorini, It Pays to Plan Ahead - Literally

View of Iconic Santorini

Take Advantage of springtime weather and savings on early booking at Iconic Santorini

IMEROVIGLI, SANTORINI, GREECE, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic Santorini, a boutique cave hotel perched 1,000 feet above the island's caldera, has just announced their 2020 rates. Those willing to travel during late April and early May are poised to save as much as $300 per night! The weather this time of year is beautiful, with average temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s - just perfect for sightseeing. To take advantage of 2020 low- and shoulder-season rates, which may sell out quickly, please contact reservations@iconicsantorini.com or visit www.iconicsantorini.com.

The hotel is set in the peaceful village of Imerovigli, with 19 distinctive accommodations. The spectacular residential suites were created from traditional cliffside homes with white-washed facades and vaulted white interiors. In their distinctive styling, they offer today’s demanding travellers a blend of distinctive Hellenic culture with complete amenities including flat-screen televisions, sound systems, complimentary Wi-Fi and supremely comfortable COCO-MAT 4-Layer bedding.

Nestled in the tranquil village of Imerovigli between the busy cruise ship stop of nearby Fira and the sunset crowds of Oia, the property is centrally located to experience the island's most popular sights. Guests have a wide range of dining options within easy walking distance and might choose to scuba dive in caves (one shelters a hidden church); take a powerboat to Nea Kameni islet for a beach day; or enjoy a bird’s eye view of the island’s spectacular scenery from a hot-air balloon or helicopter.

A haven of tranquillity, Iconic Santorini prides itself in being a hushed getaway and welcomes couples and families with children ages 14 and older. The property is beloved by honeymooners and romantics of all ages for its serene vibe and timeless days.

Many couples book the hotel’s Cliff Suite, which sits on its own separate level and has two wraparound balconies with magnificent views of the remarkable Santorini caldera and ancient volcano. Also popular are the Caldera Suites, which all have personal terrace space with jetted plunge pools overlooking the Aegean Sea. Named for their location directly on the caldera rim, they offer a distinctive vantage point over the volcano.

The hotel was recently named "Best Boutique Hotel in Europe" at the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Awards, recognised based on guest feedback and, as the organization says, is “given to establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences.” Also in 2019, World Travel Awards rated the property as "Greece's Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel."

SPECIAL MEDIA INFORMATION

For additional background details, personal interviews by phone or email and hi-res photography, please contact Martha Morano: +1 212-860-5566 or martha@moranopr.com

Iconic Santorini is proudly managed by Precise Hospitality Management which offers an award-winning combination of facilities and amenities to ensure their valued guests enjoy warm friendly welcomes and world-class service in spectacular locations. www.precisehospitality.com



