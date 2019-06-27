Photography in the Dolomites

At the Stunning ADLER Lodge ALPE, Guests Will Learn the Art of Photography

Photo pro will teach composition, lighting and portraiture

It's hard to imagine a better photographic backdrop than Italy. For passionate amateur shutterbugs looking to turn their lenses on truly spectacular subjects in Italy's Dolomites mountain region, ADLER Lodge ALPE, an intimate spa hotel that has been praised recently by the New York Times, is offering the “Portrait & Landscape Photography” workshop from November 10 through 17, 2019. The experience, which is taught by professional photographer Florian Andergassen (IG: florian_andergassen, http://florianandergassen.com/)

is designed for those who would like to use their SLR camera in a more targeted and versatile way, which will help them move from simply shooting snapshots to learning the art of creative image composition. Andergassen is known for his captivating portraits as well as his incredible images of food and landscapes, and will offer his expert insight on the following topics:

• Basic camera settings and functions

• Decisive moments in photography: design principles and image composition

• How to recognize and master lighting situations and moods

• Tricks for the optimal image composition in landscape and portrait photography

Guests will find themselves immersed in nature with a seemingly infinite amount of subject matter, learning both new approaches to photography and how to get the most from their cameras. Each day they will take both interior and outdoor photos, and have the chance to present them to the group for discussion. Guests will have a hard time deciding what they love to photograph the most: The jagged mountain peaks (especially during golden sunsets), expansive Alpine meadows, exquisitely plated meals or the compelling portraits created with help from a professional model.

The workshop is best suited for beginners, who should bring an SLR camera with an interchangeable lens (a laptop and tripod are optional). Smartphones and compact cameras are not permitted for the workshop.

Prices start at €784 per person for a three-night weekend stay or €920 for a four-night stay, and include three daily meals, afternoon tea, soft drinks, wines and liqueurs, and many activities.

ABOUT ADLER LODGE ALPE

New York Times has written that the hotel “mirrors the rustic little dwellings of its neighbors, but in palatial form,” The hotel consists of a main building with 18 junior suites, as well as 12 private, freestanding chalets, modeled after classic mountain huts, dotted throughout the property. The main reception area is home to a 40-foot–high totem by Adolf Vallazza, the world-famous wood sculptor.

The majestically beautiful Alpe di Siusi is as important to the story of ADLER Lodge ALPE as its luxurious rooms and expert staff. Although skiers are lured by the nearby world-famous runs during winter, each season is unforgettable. Spring brings the sounds of birdsong and views of brightly colored meadows covered with wildflowers like orchids, crocuses and edelweiss. During the lush, green summers, the soft breezes and abundant sunshine make it easy to stay active all day. The alpenglow is a famous autumn phenomenon that guests love to observe during cocktail hour. Right before sunset, the mountain walls begin to glow with a gorgeous mix of orange, red and violet hues.

The Alpine Spa is set in its own loft within the main building; it’s home to a hay sauna, fitness center and windows offering panoramic views of the rolling meadows and jagged Dolomite peaks. The staff takes pride in helping guests choose treatments that are best suited to their preferences, such as facials, peels, massages, body wraps and wooden tub baths. There are also several combination options (called “rituals”) that mix several different treatments for a truly sublime experience.

The per-night pricing structure, which the hotel calls “inclusive arrangement,” covers just about everything. It includes three daily meals, afternoon tea, soft drinks (think bottled mineral water and fresh juice), wines and liqueurs. Although treatments cost extra, guests can enter the spa to use its saunas and heated outdoor pool, which is open year-round. Guided activities such as skiing, hiking, mountain biking and sunset yoga—not to mention equipment rentals—are also covered.

For more information: https://www.adler-resorts.com/en/

