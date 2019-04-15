Iconic Santorini Announces Early Booking Savings

"BEST BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN GREECE"

IMEROVIGLI, SANTORINI, GREECE, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santorini, Greece, April, 2019…Iconic Santorini, recently recognized as the Best Boutique Hotel on a Global Level and the Best Small Hotel in Greece is offering early booking discounts for a limited time only.

Iconic Santorini is a unique cave hotel perched 1,000 feet above the sapphire waters of the caldera in the serene village of Imerovigli. A perfect location, the 19 very special residences are close enough to all the sights, but relaxed and detached from the crowds of nearby Fira and Oia.

Amazing early booking discounts are available from 20% to 40% off the full range of accommodations. Special pricing is also available on the spectacular the Iconic, Cliff and Cave Suites, each with a full range of amenities including spacious interiors and personal plunge pools.

As a recent guest reported on Trip Advisor, "We stayed in the Iconic Suite which was incredible. We had a private outdoor plunge pool - great to sit in there in the sun with a cocktail (delivered to the room after a phone call)! The Suite also had an indoor pool which we loved to use on the evening. The room layout was unique with lovely tasteful decor (as always). This hotel is exceptional we would recommend it to everybody! We can’t wait to come back."

A haven of tranquility, Iconic Santorini prides itself in being a hushed getaway, welcoming couples and families with children ages 14 and older. Free of distractions, guests can enjoy simple pleasures like relaxing with a good book, swimming in the infinity pool, taking in a soothing massage and dining in the charming Pergola restaurant while overlooking the Aegean. Guests of this special boutique cave hotel are welcomed as visiting friends and leave with unforgettable memories to cherish so it is no wonder that many continue to return each year.

To take advantage of this great offer, please contact reservations@iconicsantorini.com or visit www.iconicsantorini.com . Make your bookings as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as this offer is based on limited availability.

For more information go to www.iconicsantorini.com

Iconic Santorini is managed by Precise Hospitality Management and is a proud member of the Mantis Collection of five-star Hotels, Eco-escapes & Lifestyle Resorts. This award-winning combination ensures guests enjoy warm friendly welcomes and world-class service in spectacular locations.





