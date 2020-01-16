BoardBookit Introduces Single Sign-On Solution

New Single Sign-On Offering Enhances Current Industry-Leading Security

This feature will give our clients an added level of protection and security without impacting the user experience for board members.” — Jeanette Thomas, CTO

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardBookit , a leading board management platform, has added the optional security feature of Single Sign-On using SAML (the preferred protocol for single sign-on). This security enhancement streamlines the enterprise’s ability to incorporate BoardBookit into their single-sign-on security efforts to more easily and securely manage access to sensitive data while giving users a simplified way to manage logins with only one set of credentials.Single sign-on (SSO) is an authentication process that allows a user to access multiple applications with one set of login credentials. Available from BoardBookit through Okta, custom SAML or any other SAML provider, our customers are now able to maintain even higher security and utilize consistent access controls across their organizations.“Security is a primary concern for our customers, including ensuring 24/7, secure access to information across a multitude of technology platforms, systems, applications, and devices,” says Jeanette Thomas, BoardBookit’s CTO. “This feature will give our clients an added level of protection and security without impacting the user experience for board members.”BoardBookit continues to prioritize security within its multifaceted platform. This dedication to industry-leading security measures is core to the BoardBookit mission, and a leading reason BoardBookit continues to lead the way in modern governance for corporations across the globe.About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 15,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.