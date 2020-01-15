University of Virginia Equity Center Announces 2020 Community Fellows-in-Residence

Community leaders will spend a year using UVA resources to build local programming supporting equity in Charlottesville, VA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Democracy Initiative Center for the Redress of Inequity through Community-Engaged Scholarship “Equity Center” announces the selection of four outstanding recipients of the 2020 Community Fellowships.The Community Fellows-in-Residence (CFR) Program is a short-term, professional development opportunity run by the University of Virginia (UVA) Equity Center designed for individuals who have a history of actively working to reduce racial and economic inequity in the Charlottesville community and have a special project that could benefit from access to UVA support and resources.Our inaugural cohort of Fellows are community leaders who will spend a year bringing their expertise to UVA, and allowing UVA to share its expertise with them to advance the cause of equity. Each brings a demonstrated history of actively working to reduce racial and socioeconomic injustice and each has a specific project that could benefit from access to a UVA mentor, library, and other resources to help grow. Fellows will speak about their work, share with students about their communities, and complete their individual project to increase racial and economic equity. Each will receive work space on grounds and host office hours to connect with students, faculty, and staff. Fellows will be invited to audit a UVA course and will be assigned a mentor to assist in completing the accepted project.“The Fellows program is a transformative effort to tangibly support members of the Charlottesville community in their work to reverse the aftereffects of structural inequity,” said Bonnie Gordon, Equity Center Faculty Director and McIntire Department of Music Associate Professor. Fellows will receive a small stipend along with UVA identification for access to resources such as libraries, dining, and other facilities. In addition to completing their proposed project, Fellows will also conduct sessions to share their expertise with students and their communities. They will provide final project information at the annual Equity Center Community Gala.2020 Fellows include:Destinee Wright, Black Business Directory, Website, & Mobile AppLibby Edwards-Allbaugh, 100 BWCMA Youth Financial Literacy ProgramMyra Anderson, Queens, Cuts, & Conversations: Mental Health Support for African American WomenTanesha Hudson, Charlottesville Black History DocuseriesVisit http://virginiaequitycenter.org/community-fellows-residence-program for more information about the Fellows and to follow the progress of their projects.ABOUT THE UVA ‘EQUITY CENTER’The purpose of public education is to serve the community. The University of Virginia (UVA) Democracy Initiative Center for the Redress of Inequity Through Community Engaged Scholarship or ‘Equity Center’ serves the Charlottesville- Albemarle community and surrounding counties by employing university resources to address racial and socioeconomic inequity. Through partnerships and innovation, the Equity Center works to create an environment that provides equitable opportunity for every member of the local community. Visit www.virginiaequitycenter.org to learn more.###



