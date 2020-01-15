Panacea Life Sciences, Inc Closes Series A Investment Round with 22nd Century Group to Expand CBD Operations

Panacea Life Sciences Logo

Investment bolsters expansion of Panacea’s CBD manufacturing capabilities and leverages 22nd Century's strengths in packaged-goods and FDA-regulatory affairs.

22nd Century’s investment will allow us to continue to scale our business – including the acceleration of our online and retail sales.” — Leslie Buttorff (CEO of Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.)

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a rapidly-growing, vertically-integrated, consumer-facing company operating exclusively in the legal, hemp-derived, CBD product space has received Series A Funding from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a plant biotechnology company that is a leader in tobacco harm reduction, Very Low Nicotine Content (VLNC) tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant research. 22nd Century’s investments in Panacea over the next twelve to eighteen months are expected to total $24 million in a combination of cash and 22nd Century stock in exchange for Panacea issued convertible debt and preferred equity. 22nd Century has also received a warrant to purchase additional preferred stock of Panacea, which upon full exercise will provide 22nd Century with a controlling equity position in Panacea.

“We are pleased to enter into this long-term, strategic partnership with 22nd Century,” said Leslie Buttorff, Chief Executive Officer of Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. “With a strong team and seed-to-sale operations in place, Panacea is on track to deliver sales growth of over 1,000 percent in 2019, with gross margins over 50%. Our success has been possible because of our focus from day one on producing and marketing the highest-quality, hemp-derived, premium CBD products.

“Our supply chain is complete with track-and-trace capabilities and stringent quality control and testing at every step, from our plant nursery and farm in Colorado’s western slope to our comprehensive extraction, distillation, testing and manufacturing operations located in Golden, Colorado. With state-of-the-art CO2 extraction, chromatography equipment to produce THC-free distillate oil, and product manufacturing lines, we can produce over $1 billion of product per year. This is all driven by our talented, dedicated team and supported by a world-class, custom-developed, SAP-based, Cannabis ERP system that tracks the full chain of custody for every product we sell, which we believe clearly sets us apart from most other companies in the space. 22nd Century’s investment will allow us to continue to scale our business – including the acceleration of our online and retail sales and marketing efforts focused on the Panacea brand,” Buttorff explained.

“After a disciplined and thorough review of the opportunities available to 22nd Century to maximize shareholder value creation, we are pleased to announce the company’s first investment in the legal, hemp/cannabis, consumer packaged goods space,” said Cliff Fleet, Director of 22nd Century Group. “This investment is a major milestone in 22nd Century’s on-going execution of our hemp/cannabis strategic growth plan and offers the opportunity for strong projected shareholder returns.

“Our objective is to build a leading, profitable business in the emerging, legal hemp/cannabis space, and Panacea is an innovative business with a very strong management team who will be able to leverage our leadership in cannabis-plant research, our comprehensive expertise in FDA-regulated spaces, and our leadership team’s deep experience in consumer-packaged goods,” Fleet explained. “The Panacea team has an impressive track record, and I am confident Panacea is very well-positioned for the fast-growing, competitive, and increasingly complex hemp/cannabis marketplace. We are excited to be partnered with Leslie and her team,” said Michael Zercher, 22nd Century’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

The details of the Company’s investment in Panacea are described in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences, a woman-owned and woman-led company, is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, medically-relevant, legal, THC-free, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets from our 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cGMP extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado. Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain, from cultivation to finished goods, with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain from seed-to-sale. Panacea products can be purchased online at https://panacealife.com. For more information about Panacea Life Science’s history and management team visit https://panacealife.com/about/.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology that allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and to modify the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s growth strategies are focused on meaningful, long-term, shareholder value creation while leveraging its strengths: leadership in cannabis plant research, comprehensive expertise in FDA-regulated spaces, a team with deep experience in consumer-packaged goods, and a strong and flexible balance sheet. To learn more about, 22nd Century please visit www.xxiicentury.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance with respect to the Company’s investment in Panacea or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed on March 6, 2019, including the section entitled “Risk Factors”.



