WISH LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO MEET RISING INTERNET SEARCHES BY STUDENTS SEEKING INTERNSHIPS AND INTERN HOUSING IN DC

InternsDC.com Draws More Than 17,000 Monthly Users Making It the #1 Destination for Educators, Parents, and Students Seeking Intern Housing in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ( WASHINGTON, D.C. ) January 13, 2020 - Every month, more than 17,000 educators, parents, and students go onto Google using search words like “interns DC” with the mission of finding affordable, safe, and superior student housing and internships in Washington, D.C. When their search results come up, they organically find the WISH (Washington Intern Student Housing) website InternsDC.com prominently featured at or toward the top of their search engines. In response to the rising number of viewers in 2019, WISH launched its new 2020 website to highlight its intern community, Capitol Hill/DC properties, as well as offering a seamless navigational experience that leads to thousands of completed applications , which takes less than five minutes to fill out.“Online customer demand has resulted in a new WISH 2020 website. Over 33 percent of WISH intern-housing students, applying for our fall, spring, and summer semesters, found us by searching the internet. Our analytics for 2019 have shown significant increases in website sessions, unique users, and viewers when compared to 2018,” said Jean-Marie Leonard, vice president of school partnerships and student engagement. “No doubt the increase in website traffic has reprioritized WISH’s digital strategies to ensure our website remains second-to-none in navigation and user experience. InternsDC.com is our premier platform for our digital, social media and traditional marketing and stakeholder engagement.”As of the end of 2019, more than 200,000 unique users have visited InternsDC.com, which breaks down to over 17,000 unique users per month. By comparison, in 2018, WISH averaged nearly 9,500 unique users per month. In 2019, WISH nearly doubled its viewer sessions from 135,000 in 2018 to 239,000 last year. The WISH website also saw a significant increase in its pageviews in 2019, with an impressive 530,000 compared to 343,000 in 2018.When users click on InternsDC.com, they quickly find the WISH website is unlike anything out there in cyberspace. The WISH website not only offers easily accessible information on Rates, Properties, and an Application, but warmly invites you to become part of an exclusive intern community driven by diversity and inclusiveness. Users find pages titled DC Living, WISH Experience, Events, and Internship Programs. There’re even pages for parents and partnerships. The latter offers schools the opportunity to partner with WISH to bolster or establish their school’s internship footprint in DC.“WISH leadership is excited about how our website will make research, inquiries, and application acquisition much more convenient for students,” said Leonard. “Our website has been designed to effortlessly engage multiple audiences: Educators looking to refer their students, parents concerned about safety, security and affordability, and students, whom many have never visited a major urban center before, but they’re now looking for the ultimate DC internship experience in our nation’s capital,” Leonard concluded.WISH is currently accepting applications for the next semester, so go to InternsDC.com and secure your slot for a life-changing DC internship experience with WISH!-30-ABOUT WISH:For over 25 years, WISH has been the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington D.C. WISH works with Colleges and Universities around the world to provide thousands of D.C. interns student housing for the terms needed whether it be fall, spring, summer or all year. Faculty housing, classrooms, conference rooms, and reception room are all available for WISH residents’ needs. For more information, go to www.internsdc.com



