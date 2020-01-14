Amplifi Expands Leadership Team to Support New Company Initiatives and Growth Efforts

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifi Expands Leadership Team to Support New Company Initiatives and Growth EffortsJanuary 14, 2020 - DALLAS, TEXAS – Amplifi, the leading provider of information management strategy and consulting services, today announced new additions to its leadership team naming John Phan as Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Colyar as Chief Technology Officer, and Bobby Warnick as Vice President of Delivery. The expansion of the leadership team will enable Amplifi to scale operations, drive new revenue streams, and grow its customer base as the demand for Amplifi’s strategy and consulting services soars.“As Amplifi continues to experience exponential growth, we knew that we had to take steps to ensure we can continue to deliver the high-quality work our customers have become to expect from us. Adding these individuals to our leadership team is a big win for us and our customers,” said Corey Mellick, Amplifi’s President and CEO“We are thrilled to have expanded our leadership team to help scale our business sales excellence and customer success,” added Mellick. “Together, these executives fuel our forces for growth; Colyar provides a solid technical foundation by expanding our vision for innovation and technology enablement. Warnick will bring best practices from top-services companies to accelerate transformation and build on our culture with his high-growth mindset. And, Phan will drive rapid expansion of our sales and customer success organization.”Both Phan and Colyar have held leadership positions at Amplifi since 2017. Warnick joins us today with a proven track record of successful MDM implementations and business value creation. Warnick spent six years as the Sr. Vice President of Professional Services at Stibo Systems, a global master data management company.Warnick has led the delivery of hundreds of MDM implementations in his career. His experience includes working with multiple Fortune 500 companies across the entire MDM lifecycle, providing thought leadership in strategy, planning, delivery and sustainability. His industry experience includes a multitude of MDM domains including product, customer, vendor, location, etc. throughout a vast array of Industries including retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, distribution and oil & gas. Warnick has over 20 years professional experience which includes consulting experience with IBM and Deloitte.“These changes significantly strengthen and increase the depth of our leadership team to enable us to accelerate the growth of our portfolio through scaling our MDM strategy and consulting business. Each team member shares a passion for delighting customers and strengthening organizational capabilities that will further position Amplifi as a leader in the market," said Jeff Bridges, VP of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances.“We are actively recruiting for key positions in business areas including sales, operations, and delivery; and encourage qualified individuals to engage with us if they are interested in growing a career at Amplifi," added Bridges.About AmplifiAmplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their data. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Unlike other technology consultants, Amplifi offers hosting and managed MDM solution services which drastically lowers infrastructure costs and proactively provides support and monitoring. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi delivers strategic consulting, implementation and hosting services for their industry leading B2B and B2C customers. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at goamplifi.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.