Expedition Communications Solves Unmet Internet Connectivity Need in Puerto Rico Shelters

Hundreds of Refugees Get Instantly Connected in Three Southern Puerto Rico Shelters

Once the satellite antennas were active, people were instantly connecting. You could tell that we were solving the challenge of an unmet need” — Jose Abril, Director of Sales, Expedition Communications

SAN JUAN, PR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedition Communications has donated time, equipment & service to give stranded earthquake refugees immediate emergency access to free Wi-Fi.

On Monday, 1/13/2020, the installation team at Expedition Communications installed the first of three High-Availability Satellite Internet connectivity systems with WiFi in the Guayanilla shelter. The other two locations that will receive High-Availability Satellite Internet systems include the shelters in Peñuelas, and Guanica. The remaining two locations are scheduled to be active by January 15th. The recently installed system in Guayanilla is delivering speeds over 25Mbps and providing reliable internet connectivity in uncertain times for the hundreds of people living and working in each of the shelters.

“Once the satellite antennas were active, people were instantly connecting. You could tell that we were solving the challenge of an unmet need,” stated Jose Abril, Director of Sales for Expedition Communications.

Over the past week, Mr. Abril has been working with Manejo de Emergencias, the Mayors and representatives from the Red Cross to coordinate the donation and implementation of satellite internet services for the shelters.

“In times like these, our systems are very useful and easy to implement. That’s why the leadership at Expedition Communications was eager to help both businesses and residents. We want to be a true part of the community and give back the best way we know-how – through the power of communication & connectivity,” continued Mr. Abril.

The recent addition of free Wi-Fi connectivity, in the three shelter locations, comes on the heels of Expedition Communication waiving installation fees for businesses for the next 60 days. Businesses interested in more details are urged to contact 1-877-410-8101.

