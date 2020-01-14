Federal Reserve Board announces members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council for 2020

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) and the president of the council for 2020.

The CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington. Further information on the CDIAC, including records from past meetings, can be found here.

Dorothy A. Savarese, chair and chief executive officer of Cape Cod 5, Orleans, Mass., will serve as CDIAC president in 2020.

The other members of CDIAC in 2020 are:

Erik Beguin Chief Executive Officer and Founder Austin Capital Bank Austin, Texas

Dabney T.P. Gilliam, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer The Bank of Charlotte County Phenix, Va.

Douglas S. Gordon President and Chief Executive Officer WaterStone Bank, SSB Wauwatosa, Wis.

Brad Koehn Regional President Midwest Bank Lincoln, Neb.

Shari Laven Chief Executive Officer Viking Bank Alexandria, Minn.

Faheem A. Masood President and Chief Executive Officer ESL Federal Credit Union Rochester, N.Y.

David R. Melville III Chief Executive Officer and President b1BANK Baton Rouge, La.

Margaret Oldner Chief Executive Officer Stone Bank Little Rock, Ark.

T. Michael Price President and Chief Financial Officer First Commonwealth Financial Corp. Indiana, Pa.

Andrew J. Ryback President and Chief Executive Officer Plumas Bank Quincy, Calif.

Jeane M. Vidoni President and Chief Executive Officer Penn Community Bank Perkasie, Pa.

