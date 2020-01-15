Exclusive Networks Hires Christina Banker as New VP of North American Sales

Exclusive Networks is proud to announce Christina Banker’s appointment as the company’s new Vice President of North American Sales.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions, is proud to announce Christina Banker’s appointment as the company’s new Vice President of North American Sales.In this new capacity, backed by over 20 years of sales and management experience, Christina will provide a leadership role for Exclusive Networks’ North American sales division. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Christina will oversee several departments and teams, including new vendor recruitment, GDD, inside and field sales, and Exclusive Networks’ PC and server business.Before joining Exclusive Networks, Christina started her career in distribution (marketing, sales and sales ops) and served in executive-level sales roles for several top-tier tech companies, including Oracle, Veeam, Fortinet, NetApp and VMware. Past titles and achievements held by Christine include Sales Leader at Oracle where she helped generate $100M in revenue over a four year span, and previously reached a fiscal year achievement of $50M in sales as Director of Sales East Coast at VMware.About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor.Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.