The Lincoln Project Announces New Senior Advisors

Growing coalition of Americans to hold politicians accountable who have failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT: JENNIFER HORNMEDIA@LINCOLNPROJECT.US(202) 599-6962Today the Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) announced a new list of Senior Advisors, including:• Sally Canfield• Chip Felkel• Molly Jong-Fast• Sophia Nelson• Tom Nichols• Tara Setmayer• Chris VanceThese advisors represent a broad coalition of patriotic Americans ready to put country over party and work together for the good of our nation, regardless of political differences.“The Lincoln Project represents millions of Americans who know the truth about Donald Trump; that he is a corrupt, hypocritical narcissist who will destroy everything in his path – including our Constitution – to expand his power and personal wealth. We are proud to announce today that our non-partisan coalition of leaders is growing,” said Jennifer Horn, of the Lincoln Project.“Defeating Donald Trump is not a partisan campaign issue,” said Tom Nichols, national security expert and former Republican US Senate staff member. “It is a call to all Americans to defend our Constitution. That is why I am proud to be a part of the Lincoln Project in this critical effort."Chris Vance, former Chairman of the Washington state Republican Party, said the GOP he spent 37 years building no longer exists. “The GOP has been overrun by isolationism, protectionism, nativism, and slavish loyalty to a man who is not fit to be President. This year I will do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump and his enablers and apologists. That starts with supporting the Lincoln Project.”“Our mission is to return our country to a place where ideas, civility, and truth matters, and where the leaders we elect chart a positive course that our children and grandchildren can be proud of,” said Sally Canfield. “Those leaders who turn a blind eye to the blatant disregard of the Constitution by this President must be defeated.”Learn more about the Lincoln Project at www.lincolnproject.us Senior AdvisorsSally Canfield is a conservative policy expert and has served in senior positions on the George W. Bush campaign, in the House of Representatives, the United States Senate, and was a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security.Chip Felkel is a long-time public-affairs, strategic communications advisor with 30 years of experience in national GOP politics. He has served in strategic roles with Bush-Quayle ‘88, Bush-Cheney 2000 and 2004 and hundreds of races while at the RNC and SC GOP.Molly Jong-Fast is an editor at large at the Daily Beast and columnist. She is the author of three books.Sophia Nelson was formerly the House GOP Committee Investigative Counsel for the Government Reform and Oversight Committee. She is currently a USA TODAY Contributor, CNN Legal Commentator and award-winning author and journalist.Tom Nichols is a national security expert, an author and scholar, and a former Republican staff member at the United States Senate.Tara Setmayer is a political commentator at CNN/ABC News and the host of the “Honestly Speaking with Tara” podcast.Chris Vance is the former Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, former Washington state legislator, county councilman, and the 2016 Republican nominee for the US Senate.The Lincoln Project Advisory BoardGeorge Conway - a lawyer in New York City and a founding member of Checks & Balances, a group of conservative and libertarian lawyers organized to defend the rule of law.Reed Galen - an independent political strategist. He left the Republican Party in 2016 and has spent the last three years dedicated to the political reform movement, creating a better system for all voters.Jennifer Horn - a communications strategist, columnist and former Chairman of the NH Republican Party. She was the first Republican woman in New Hampshire nominated for Federal office.Mike Madrid - a Republican strategist and former political director of the California Republican Party. He serves as a senior advisor to the California Latino Economic Institute.Steve Schmidt - national political strategist. He previously worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.Ron Steslow – a brand and marketing strategist and independent political consultant. Since leaving the GOP in 2016, he has worked to put voters first in our political system.John Weaver - a national political strategist. He worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Ohio Governor John Kasich.Rick Wilson - a long time Republican media consultant and author of the New York Times bestselling book, Everything Trump Touches Dies.###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



