Rocky Mountain Boat Restoration Plans to Restore Passion Back into Your Boat

The landlocked state of Colorado isn’t well known for watersports and particularly a love of boating; a new Colorado Springs-based company is changing that

We want to be the number one spot to bring your boat for whatever needs you have; to be able to take your pride and joy out on the water and enjoy it.” — Roger Miller

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the landlocked state of Colorado isn’t well known for watersports and particularly a love of boating, a new company called Rocky Mountain Boat Restoration is looking to change that point of view.

The goal of Rocky Mountain Boat Restoration, whose detail shop located near downtown Colorado Springs opened in Fall, 2019, is to “restore the passion back into your boat” whether it’s replacement of canvas or upholstery, a new custom Bimini, travel or storage covers, a full enclosure, or a full bottom and frame restoration on an antique or classic wood boat, they have the passion to restore any boat back to its original condition.

The three-person team at RMBR, with a combined experience in boat restoration work of more than 25 years, is comprised of Roger Miller, Colorado-native, Tony Troxell and Wayne Spaulding.

Miller’s love of wood boat restoration came from his father who started him working on projects at a young age, including wood restoration and fiberglass, showing him the pride and joy that came from producing works of beauty. “My dad was pretty handy, so I picked up his habits of wanting to repair things and restore things,” said Miller.

“I worked on boat restoration for myself, family and friends from my home for over 15 years. We had a 1955 Century Coronado that we were working on and we had found a top that needed to be restored,” Miller continued. “I heard about Tony Troxell and decided to bring the boat into him for a new top cover. I had worked in the land development business for 40 years and wanted to do more of my passion (boat restoration) and make it a business. The concept of wanting to start a company and meeting Tony allowed me to bring my passion for working on boats to fruition, so we formed the partnership.”

Troxell, who did a fair amount of woodworking in college, then moved to Maine and started out working for one of the largest sail marine canvas upholstery shops in the Northeast, working on boats from as small as runabouts to motor yachts. He owned his own shop in the Northeast for eight years until he moved back home to Colorado.

“Working on the marine canvas side gave me the ability to create something with my hands to add features to a boat above and beyond what the boat looked like originally,” said Troxell.

“I never thought that there’d be enough boats in Colorado to support a business, but then I saw the Pueblo Reservoir and how big the boats are and the number of boats there, and I quickly decided that this would be the place to hang my hat. Then I met Roger and he threw out the concept of what we’re doing now. I was very excited to stay in the business and learn more about a whole other side of the business and get into the wooden boats.” Tony is now part owner in Rocky Mountain Boat Restoration and heads up the marine canvas and upholstery side of the business.

Spaulding grew up in New Hampshire where his family had several boats, including a Chris Craft and a Century, and his passion began for these antique and classic wood boats. His skills and experience are sought after by clients for his attention to fit and finish and the detail he puts into each boat he restores.

Miller is credited with bringing together this team of known experts in both the marine canvas and upholstery and wood boat restoration industry to form Rocky Mountain Boat Restoration. “Our company is comprised of two highly-specialized services, canvas and upholstery and antique and classic boat restoration,” explains Miller. “Our full-service canvas and upholstery work provide service for all power and sail boats. Our wood boat restoration skills bring the years of experience and expertise to restore your antique or classic wood boat. The two specialized services just made sense to us to bring together and offer to our clients.”

Since the opening in just three months, the team has worked on 20 boats with services varying from interior woodwork and upholstery repair to exterior work like Bimini tops, canvas repair, custom enclosures and storage covers, deck woodwork and all aspects of mechanical jobs.

Miller described his favorite restoration job so far as the work done on 1968 Century Resorter. “The collaboration with Tony (Troxell) has been a learning experience and I’ve really enjoyed it. It was an amazing team effort,” said Miller. Troxell stated that, “For me it’s been putting something on a boat that I’ve spent time making and having it come out beautifully. The 1968 has been the most fun so far because we were able to do something new and original and have it come out fantastically.”

The work included brand-new custom interior woodwork and upholstery, a custom cover, rebuild to the motor and design and addition of a new windshield. Boat owner and new customers, Steve and Susie Frasier, from Aspen, Colorado said that “We are speechless. The restoration turned out in a fabulous way. Better than we ever dreamed. We can’t wait to get our baby back in the water.”

Of all the services provided by Rocky Mountain Boat Restoration, Miller and Troxell agreed that boaters wanting to keep their boats seaworthy should consider three major investments:

(1) A cover to keep the boat out of the elements. The cover will keep the water out and protect your investment from the sun/UV rays, thus prolonging the life of the boat.

(2) Enclosing an area of the boat (usually the cockpit) so that the boating experience can be enjoyed during inclement weather and throughout the year, especially in Colorado.

(3) Attention to minute detail on the restoration side. Miller and Troxell make it a point to let the customer know about potential safety issues or maintenance issues that need to be addressed - not just ignoring those things to save money.

“Five years from now we’d like to be able to expand not only the canvas and restoration side of our business but do more work on the ‘automotive’ interior and upholstery side. We’d like to expand our partnership with Bass Pro Shop and other boat dealers within the Colorado region, said Miller. “We want to be the number one spot to bring your boat for whatever needs you have, to be able to take your pride and joy out on the water and enjoy it.”

“Being landlocked in Colorado, we’re not known as a boating mecca. But there’s also not the competition out here for the work. We will be the go-to company to bring boats for interior work and restoration work that you can’t get done somewhere else for the same quality of work,” said Miller. “There’s actually an advantage to having woodwork done in the dry climate here in Colorado. When the boat leaves Colorado the woodwork is already tight and good to go. That’s why the wood restoration work we do looks so nice 10 years down the road and the work lasts longer than woodwork done in other states.”

“Also with the custom canvas work here in Colorado – we have the ability to give the customer anything they need done,” said Troxell. “We make sure that the attention to detail is there in everything we do. We have a skillset that is hard to find in an area like Colorado, especially with custom work done by a small shop.”

“We don’t do mass production here,” said Miller. “Our customers see the value in what they pay for. When it comes to our team, the years of experience show in the quality of the work, in the attention to detail, in how we treat every customer’s needs in a unique, special way. In the end it’s all about customer satisfaction.”

“We strive for the customers to be so proud of the work that they want to show it off and at the end of the day be proud to refer their fellow boaters to us when asked who did the work on their boats,” Miller concluded.

