The My Gym Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Year of Raising Funds for Children in Needs of Assistive Devices

Charity Arm of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center Helps Hundreds of Kids in 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEThe My Gym Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Year of Raising Funds for Children in Needs of Assistive DevicesCharity Arm of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center Helps Hundreds of Kids in 2019For Immediate ReleaseThe My Gym Foundation is proud to announce that in 2019, they continued to raise funds for gifts and services for children who have physical and cognitive disabilities. The gifts range from Firefly Friends Play Pak, which helps children sit up and engage in playtime to wheelchairs to feeding tubes. Through the generosity of donors and franchisees, the organization has served over 450 kids nationwide in 2019.All year, My Gym Children’s Fitness Centers around the United States arranged various campaigns and special events to raise money for specific children and for the foundation in general. The funds raised purchased life-changing medical equipment or an assistive device for children with physical and cognitive disabilities in need of assistive devices.Aside from events that the gyms create independently, franchisees participated in national efforts spearheaded by My Gym Enterprises’ charity arm, The My Gym Foundation. These events included National Parents’ Night Out, Halloween parties and their Giving Tuesday campaign. All funds gathered during these events go towards The My Gym Foundation.In addition to the gyms’ efforts, The My Gym Foundation holds an annual fundraiser and works with outside donors to help meet the needs of families around the country. Each family asks for one gift that will help enhance the quality of life and improve the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social development of their child.“We’re excited for 2020 and look forward to continuing our efforts in raising funds for families who need a little help in acquiring an item that will go a long way to making their child happy,” said Aleah Whaley, Executive Director of The My Gym Foundation, “We have quite a few events planned that will take place in the new year, so gym members can have fun while raising money for a good cause.”“Our hope is that we can get her up on her feet,” said Kathy Lester, the grandmother of a child for whom The My Gym Foundation and the local My Gym raised funds. In a recent interview with Tucson’s CBS affiliate, KOLD-TV, Kathy expressed gratitude for the efforts of the foundation and the gym. The funds raised went towards equine therapy for her granddaughter, which will build core strength “So she can at least transfer from her chair to her bed.”The My Gym Foundation is a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization of My Gym Children’s Fitness Center. All donations are tax deductible. Donations can be made at www.MyGymFoundation.org About My Gym Foundation:The My Gym Foundation provides much-needed gifts to children living with physical or cognitive disabilities. These invaluable items range from sensory equipment and various therapies to devices such as cooling vests that keep a child’s temperature in safe limits and unique seating devices that allow a child to sit at the dinner table with the family. We strive every day to improve the quality of life for as many children as possible.About My Gym Enterprises:Established in 1983 and consistently ranked as one of the top Children’s Fitness Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, My Gym is a leading fitness center destination for children with more than 739 locations in over 28 countries, including international locations in China, France, Canada, and Brazil, among others. More than 30 additional locations are planned to open worldwide in the next 12 months. My Gym combines innovative, early physical education/pre-gymnastics classes with state-of-the-art facilities to empower children ages 6 weeks through 10 years by helping them acquire the skills, confidence, and positive self-image needed to become healthy young adults. My Gym’s award-winning, structured, noncompetitive and age-appropriate classes and birthday parties enhance children’s overall development through games, music, exercise, sports, gymnastics, puppets, unique rides, and fun. The children gain strength, balance, coordination, fine and gross motor proficiency, agility, flexibility, and social skills.# # #CONTACT: MediaVista Public RelationsCara Downscara@mediavistapr.com(323) 316-5228Elliott Changelliott@mediavistapr.com(323) 938-5879



