SkyLux Travel became The Best Luxury Business Class Travel Management in the USA 2019

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The comfortable traveling in business or first class for a minimum price without spending precious time in the search for the lowest cost is not a fantasy. The luxury flights for less are made a reality by SkyLux Travel – the service focused on finding the best solutions for your enjoyable trip experience at a low cost. This year SkyLux Travel became the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Business Class Travel Management in the USA. The award is designed to recognize the best luxury goods and services all over the world.Planning the luxury vacation is a particular challenge, especially for businessmen, who cherish each minute since they know perfectly well that time is money. That is when SkyLux Travel comes to help. You just need to contact the travel manager via phone or email, place your flight requirements and state your budget. That`s all – from this moment on your trip from start to finish is in the care of an experienced personal manager. This is one of the main benefits of working with SkyLux Travel that were highlighted by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards committee: you don`t have to rely on the booking engines. You deal with a live person, one of 200 professional travel experts with more than 11 years of experience. The manager is mindful of your needs and does everything possible to find the best airlines and flights at the most affordable rates. As a result, you can save up to 60-77% on business and first class flights without sacrificing comfort.Personalization is not the only reason why SkyLux Travel stood out among the other nominees of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The key features of the company that helped them win the victory are reputation, credibility, luxury experience, excellence, brand awareness, expansiveness.“It is a great honor for us to receive this award. This is an important recognition of our professional activities, experience, and everyday hard work for each of our customers. We are grateful to the Luxury Lifestyle Awards because it gives us inspiration for further development and new achievements,” – said Laura Stewart, CEO of SkyLux Travel.The specialization of SkyLux Travel is not limited to flights. Any travel need that may occur will be handled by the manager, who is available 24/7. From last-minute booking hotels and villas, cars and chauffeur services to corporate travel management and other demanding requests – everything will be implemented taking into account your interests and privacy.Book Cheap Business Class and Discount First Class Flights with Skylux Travel on Any Airline from the U.S. to Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Save over 50-77% Off.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.



