Fingent Recognized as the Top Software Development Company in New York for the Year 2020 by Clutch

Clutch ranked Fingent as one among the top software developers in New York

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In their recently launched list of Top New York Custom Software Development Companies 2020, Clutch ranked Fingent as one among the top software developers in New York.Clutch, the B2B ratings and reviews platform highlighted the top custom software development companies based on its analysis of the providers’ client satisfaction, technical competency, market coverage, and sustained business results in developing custom software solutions. Based on Clutch reviews and ratings, companies are then able to make thoughtful decisions while picking software development vendors that are best suitable for their goals and needs.Utilizing the latest enterprise technologies, Fingent develops best in class software solutions for businesses, to help them prepare better for the future. With our customized web and mobile applications, leading enterprises of various industries have transformed efficiently to provide quality customer services and remarkably grow in the market.“Clutch’s new assessment putting us at the forefront as a leading development company in the United States once again testifies to the sheer quality of services that we offer. Being included in the report highlights our core capabilities as a professional development company that constantly upholds exceptional development standards and service integrity.” – Ravi Shankar Menon, Vice President - Global Business Development, FingentFingent has also been featured among Top 40 Software Developers in New York on Clutch’s sister site, The Manifest. Visual Objects, another sister site of Clutch ranks Fingent as #1 in its list of Top Software Development Companies.Fingent has been consistent in maintaining its position on Clutch with a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5. A steady and stable market presence, extensive online portfolios, and most importantly, verified reviews from the present and past clients have helped Fingent gain this recognition as a top custom software development firm from Clutch. Fingent is also ranked #5 in The Clutch 1000 List, which is the annual ranking of 1000 best B2B service providers around the world.Fingent continues to be recognized for professional and technical excellence in designing and developing custom software, web, cloud, and mobile applications. Thanks to our focus on understanding customer requirements, usability, and application performance!About Fingent:Fingent is a custom software development company in the USA, trusted by a large number of businesses including start-ups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 enterprises.We are a reliable web and mobile application development company with offices across the US (Boston & New York), Australia, UAE, and India. Our team of 350+ employees has helped hundreds of organizations implement custom software solutions.Our services include Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS) and Enterprise Software Development. We will help you solve your business challenges through software in any technology or business area.

