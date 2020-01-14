Belle Femme is the Luxury Getaway for the Women Seeking Beauty

Belle Femme became a winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Beauty Salon in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In any sphere, there are forward-thinking players who have creative and innovative vision to change the whole industry. The first beauty salon Belle Femme was opened twenty years ago and it was the start of a new vision of luxury beauty salons in Dubai. Nowadays the experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards praise the achievements of this outstanding chain of salons by recognizing it as the winner in the category of The Best Luxury Beauty Salon in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.In the late 1990s Dubai`s beauty industry was represented mostly by the salons that were located in 5-star hotels. There was a lack of good salons in the neighborhood areas, which created demand for changes in this situation. The evolutionary leap was taken by Belle Femme, a network of luxurious and sophisticated stand-alone beauty salons.Bodour Al Hilali, the founder of this empire, created the salon of her own dream for the discerning clients. Each aspect of the Belle Femme`s team aims to provide services of the highest quality. Careful selection of specialists, dealing with the most reliable suppliers, hiring the most creative designers to design the salons – everything is done to be consistent with the luxury status. But the key feature of the brand is creating a relaxing atmosphere turning the salon into a beauty getaway or into a place where friends can come and socialize while being taken care by the professional hair-stylist, masseuse, manicurist or beautician. Belle Femme regularly invites celebrity hair colorists and hairstylists from Hollywood to work with the salons` clientele, to name a few: Jen Atkin, Tracey Cunningham, Ahn Co Tran, George Papanikolas, etc."We are proud to be recognized by the esteemed committee of Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Every day we do our best to make our clients happier and bring more beauty to this world. This award is another testimony to the fact that we are on the right path," – says Bodour Al Hilali, the founder of Belle Femme and CEO.Today Belle Femme has four beauty salons across Dubai. In 2011 the network expanded into home services, which let the clients get practically all the salons` services in the comfort of their own homes.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/



