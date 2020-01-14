Rosedon Hotel is Recognized as the Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Bermuda

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosedon Hotel is a place, where the old-fashioned British spirit blends with the vibe of Hamilton city, the colorful capital of Bermuda. The lofty exclusiveness and high-quality services made the hotel a winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Bermuda.The home-like ambience of Rosedon Hotel is connected to the original purpose of the main house. It was built as a private home of a wealthy businessman E.J. Thompson, who named the mansion after his son Robert Rosedon Thompson. In the 1950s the residence was purchased by the Kitson Family and converted into a small boutique hotel. Over the past 3 years the Main house has undergone extensive renovations, and its old-school grace shines through the antique-styled furniture, crown moldings and crystal chandeliers. The property is surrounded by the lush tropical gardens that can be seen from most of the hotel`s rooms. The individually decorated charming rooms of Rosedon feature dark wooden furniture, large four poster beds with premium linens, bathrooms with plush towels, bathrobes and slippers. Part of the renovations included introducing Rosedon’s new restaurant, Huckleberry offering a Sea & Farm to Table menu."The team of Rosedon Hotel always works hard so that each of our guests could have a perfect relaxation and enjoy every minute of staying here. We are happy to be commended by our customers and the respected experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards," – says Lee Kitson Petty, one of the owners.One of the main reasons of the hotel`s popularity is the friendly staff creating family-like environment for the guests. You can enjoy a year-round heated swimming pool at any time, take a bike to ride across the streets of Hamilton, drive the electric Twizzy car, order free shuttle service to Elbow Beach or work out in the hotel`s fitness center. Rosedon uniquely captures the modern wellness movement by evoking a high-quality ambiance with activated crystals throughout the property.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/



