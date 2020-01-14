BCI Launches Four New Sales E-Learning Courses

Baker Communications launches four key sales courses: Exceptional Presentations, Win-Win Negotiations, Customer Outcome Selling, and Pathways to Growth.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced today the release of four new sales e-learning courses in their BCI E-Learning Series. Baker Communications is the winner of three Top 20 Sales Training Company awards, a Top 20 Content Development Award, and a Top 20 Training Company Award. Their expertise is apparent in these well-designed, self-paced e-learning courses, that provide certificates at their completion.The courses include " Exceptional Presentations ," " Win-Win Negotiations ," " Customer Outcome Selling " and "Pathways to Growth." Each of the courses is designed to take sellers from novice to experts in each of the 4 areas. Sample course modules and video trailers are available at BCI's website.In "Exceptional Presentations," the course covers a range of topics from creating effective elevator pitches to calibrating sales presentations to a multitude of audiences. In addition to helping sellers create really exceptional presentations, this course allows you to discover your own personal style, and how that style might mesh with different audiences."Win-Win Negotiations" shows how to get through difficult negotiations while still maintaining successful partnerships. Over 20 different negotiation techniques are revealed as well as how to deal with each of them. Using the collaborative negotiation tactics discussed, you and your team will be able to avoid excessive discounting and pressure tactics.The "Customer Outcome Selling" e-learning course shows sellers how to begin with the customer's needs and work backwards from those needs to create their unique value proposition. This course also shows sellers how customers' buying behaviors have changed, and how to maximize on these new buying trends. Although buyers are much more informed before they ever meet their sales representatives, it's important to remember that 70% of a customer's decision to buy is still based on a favorable interaction with a sales maker."Pathways to Growth" leverages time-tested sales management activities to show sales managers how to use nine (9) key disciplines to produce consistent, reliable and repeatable sales. These nine disciplines were created by Tony Robbins of Robbins Research International, and Walter Rogers, the CEO of Baker Communications. The disciplines are based on their co-authored book, "Pathways to Growth," which was endorsed by Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce.com. This course can be viewed at https://bakercommunications.com/e-ptg.html To find out more about all four of these courses, you can go to www.BakerCommunications.com/elearning/ ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP, Ingersoll Rand and VMware depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full-range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

