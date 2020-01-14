Caserta Advances Leadership Team With New Executive Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caserta , a strategic consulting firm focused on data and analytics implementations, announced today that Alex Magness has joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Sales. Mr. Magness brings over 20 years of global enterprise sales leadership experience in building and transforming successful sales teams for extreme revenue growth in the big data, analytics, EDW, and AI/ML sectors across all industries.Most recently, Mr. Magness was Chief Revenue Officer of Pymetrics, a leader in AI/Neuroscience technology & services and led his team to record YOY double-digit growth. Prior to Pymetrics, he led Enterprise Sales in the Northeast for Amazon Web Services to over 85% YOY growth, contributing significantly to AWS’s overall growth from $5B to $30B over 4 years. Prior to AWS, Mr. Magness held executive sales leadership positions at Actian Corporation, HP/Knightsbridge and Teradata Corporation.“Alex’s wealth of expertise as a leader in sales and operations is a huge asset for Caserta as we execute on our strategic global sales plan,” said founding President Joe Caserta. “I’m extremely pleased to welcome Alex to our team to build a leading sales organization and deliver a superior customer experience."“Caserta’s reputation for solving the most complex enterprise data challenges is paramount in the industry,” said Mr. Magness. “I’m excited to help our customers and prospects strategize and execute on innovative approaches to optimize and monetize their data.”Mr. Magness joins the firm on the heels of industry thought-leader Doug Laney , formerly of Gartner, who started at Caserta in 2019 as Principal, Data & Analytics Strategy.About CasertaCaserta is a leading professional services company that helps transform businesses for growth by aligning their organization’s people, processes, and platforms to become analytics-driven. Their strategic assessments, actionable roadmaps, and innovative designs deliver advanced implementations that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises monetize data.



