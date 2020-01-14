XcooBee releases easy to use CCPA Do-Not-Sell User Choice Management Tool

XcooBee Do Not Sell in Cookie Option

XcooBee announced today the availability of a first-of-its kind tool to manage users’ Do-Not-Sell Choice as required by the CA Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- XcooBee, the Privacy Network, announced today the availability of a first-of-its kind tool to manage users’ Do-Not-Sell Choice as required by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) as part of cookie interaction.XcooBee was formed with the mission to protect the digital rights and privacy of consumers and businesses alike. The CCPA’s “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” rule gives residents of California the right to tell businesses not to sell their personal data. This user choice can be implemented in a few different ways but has specific requirements.The CCPA requires that websites have a page called “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” that allows consumers to opt-out of the sale of personal information. This page must be available from the homepage. Furthermore, users must be able to make this request without having to create an account.In addition, the website must have a privacy policy that describes the consumers rights and includes a link to the “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” page. The business must respect the consumer’s decision for at least 12 months. After this time the business can ask the consumer to allow the sale of personal information.After reviewing the legal requirements, the XcooBee team decided to create a tool that would meet and exceed the legal requirements while making it easier for business and consumers to communicate this choice clearly.“We are proud to release an open source tool that meets the requirements and removes friction from business towards adoption”, stated Bilal Soylu, CEO of XcooBee.With this in mind, XcooBee released the “Do Not Sell” - option as part of its open source XcooBee Cookie Kit . “It is as easy to implement as any cookie notice element on a webpage”, added Soylu.Users are presented with a Do-Not-Sell option upon first visit and can pull this up from their preferences on subsequent visits. A simple tick on a checkmark to indicate their preference is sufficient. The preference is then transmitted to the website owner. The website owner, can then, ensure the proper handling of this visitor’s data and also reflect this preference for their backend systems.Because it is available from Cookie preferences, visitors can access this from any page of the site and make changes at any time without needing an account or navigating away from the page they are visiting.With XcooBee business subscriptions, XcooBee can actively manage the expirations of Do-Not-Sell choices for the business and inform the business when it is allowed to share related data again. “Thus, both consumers and business are supported with tooling,” added Soylu.XcooBee provides peace of mind to businesses looking to comply with new privacy rules, such as GDPR and CCPA. As more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens’ privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee’s Privacy Network please visit www.xcoobee.com



