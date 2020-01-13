Christopher Cross Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 2020 Tour

Christopher Cross

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.This year, Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.Says Cross, “This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life’s journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road.”Tour dates*:April 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Paramount TheatreApril 3, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Majestic TheatreApril 5, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony CenterApril 7, 2020 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the ArtsApril 9, 2020 - New York, NY - The Town HallApril 10, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves @ Hard RockApril 11, 2020 -Westbury, NY - NYCB TheatreApril 13, 2020 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere Music HallApril 17, 2020 - Waukeegan, IL - Genessee TheatreApril 18, 2020 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Event CenterApril 21, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World ResortApril 22, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World ResortApril 23, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World ResortApril 26, 2020 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*More dates announced soonDetails: https://www.christophercross.com/ Follow Christopher on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherCrossOfficial/ Instagram & Twitter: @itsmrcrossBOOKINGJustin HirschmanAGI(212) 813-9292Justin.Hirschman@ArtistGrp.comMANAGEMENTJovan Ristic21st Century Artists, Inc.(212) 254-5500jovan@21stca.comPress inquiries:



