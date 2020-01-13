There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,580 in the last 365 days.

Christopher Cross Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 2020 Tour

Christopher Cross

Christopher Cross

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.

In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

This year, Christopher Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.

Says Cross, “This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life’s journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road.”

Tour dates*:

April 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
April 3, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 5, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
April 7, 2020 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
April 9, 2020 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
April 10, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves @ Hard Rock
April 11, 2020 -Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre
April 13, 2020 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere Music Hall
April 17, 2020 - Waukeegan, IL - Genessee Theatre
April 18, 2020 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Event Center
April 21, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
April 22, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
April 23, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
April 26, 2020 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

*More dates announced soon

Details: https://www.christophercross.com/

Follow Christopher on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherCrossOfficial/
Instagram & Twitter: @itsmrcross

BOOKING
Justin Hirschman
AGI
(212) 813-9292
Justin.Hirschman@ArtistGrp.com

MANAGEMENT
Jovan Ristic
21st Century Artists, Inc.
(212) 254-5500
jovan@21stca.com

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.