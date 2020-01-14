ORDINARY MALAYSIAN WOMEN TURN BEAUTY QUEEN TO REPRESENT OUR COUNTRY FOR INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT

Mrs malaysia Asia Pacific All nation 2019 winner Madam Evon Cheng Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific Global 2019 winner - Olivia Lee Official Winning Photos

TWO MALAYSIANS BEAT 17 CONTESTANTS TO REPRESENT MALAYSIA FOR MRS ASIA PACIFIC. OLIVIA LEE AND CHENG YOKE NUM SHOW US HOW TO ACHIEVE OUR DREAMS AFTER MARRIAGE

YOU CAN ACHIEVE AND GO BEYOND YOUR DREAMS EVEN AFTER MARRIAGE. LIFE GOES TO THE FULLEST WITH YOUR SELF CONFIDENCE TO ACHIEVE.” — Justina Quek - Founder of Lumiere International Pageantry

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7TH DECEMBER 2019, MALAYSIA : Two Chinese Malaysian ladies CHENG YOKE KUM , Kuala Lumpur and Olivia Lee Pei Chieh , Johor bahru competed among 17 ladies in a series of segments of Mrs Malaysia and won Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific Global 2019/2020- Olivia Lee and Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific All Nation 2019/2020- CHENG YOKE KUM at the grand finale held in Forest City phoenix International Marina Hotel Grand ballroom organised by Lumiere International pageantry.

Founder of Lumiere International, Justina Quek was excited to see more Malaysian mothers taking more responsibilities and making extra efforts to make our local society a better place. “Our pageant is not just a competition of beauty as beauty is skin deep. Our pageant brings forward our Malaysian real superheroes - mothers who have many roles to play in the society to become idols not only for their children and family but to others too. We want more Malaysian mothers to step up and project their beautiful physique as well as their beautiful hearts and souls,” said Quek to the media.

The competition held allowed malaysian women in all walks of their life to come together and goes beyond their boundaries to challenge themselves. With the aim of women empowerment, Olivia a full time housewife shows how she is able to bring her dreams and achieve them by pulling in her self confidence and proving to the world that a housewife life does not only revolve in her family but she is able to bring herself on an international stage to go beyond herself.

Meanwhile, Cheng Yoke Num shows how she is able to juggle her work as a sales advisor and her pageantry without struggling. Cheng Yoke Num under went the several means and outdid herself to shine on the stage proving that a women with a positive midset can achieve whatever she wants!

Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific All Nation 2019/2020- EVON CHENG YOKE KUM 程玉金 from Kuala Lumpur , Age 47 , a certified Nissan Sale Advisor. won the main title of “Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific All Nation 2019/2020, one special award “Asia Pacific Queen of Substance Diamond Queen Award 2019 and 1 subsidiary title, there Mrs Dazzling Beauty Award.

Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific Global 2019/2020- OLIVIA LEE PEI CHIEH 李佩洁 age 33 from Johor , a full time housewife, mother of 3, with a diploma in mass communication, won the main title Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific Global 2019/2020 and 1 special award - Asia Pacific Queen of Substance Diamond Queen Award and 2 subsidiary tile : Charming Beauty.

Both Olivia Lee Pei Chieh 李佩洁 and CHENG YOKE KUM 程玉金, will be represent Malaysia to compete in the Mrs Asia Pacific Beauty Pageant 2020 together with 50 beautiful married woman from countries in Singapore, Nepal, Japan , Australia, Korea, Philippines, Japan, Myanmar, Russia and india, in Johor Bahru Malaysia on 23rd May 2020 at the prestigious 6 star hotel Forest City Phoenix Marina International Hotel.

Victory winner Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific Global 2019/2020 - Olivia Lee



