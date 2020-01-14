Consulting Veteran Luigi Frascarelli Joins VALiNTRY360 as Managing Director

Luigi Frascarelli Joins VALiNTRY360 as Managing Director

Executive joins fast-growing firm to extend the reach of its Salesforce consulting business into the enterprise space

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, USA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRY360, a Salesforce Registered Consulting Partner and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honoree, announced that Luigi Frascarelli has joined the firm’s executive team as Managing Director. Bringing more than 15 years of Salesforce and sales consulting experience to the company, Frascarelli will serve as a partner to VALiNTRY360’s Salesforce clients but will also add additional consulting capabilities such as sales effectiveness and customer experience management. Prior to joining VALiNTRY360, the 5x-Salesforce Certified Frascarelli was the Salesforce Practice Lead at Synergetics Worldwide and held other sales operations and leadership roles at Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and Triad Isotopes, among others.

Jeff Satterwhite, VALiNTRY360’s Managing Partner, stated, "With his experience in Salesforce and sales effectiveness consulting across the healthcare, retail, consumer goods, technology and financial services verticals, we are incredibly lucky to have Luigi join the team. His strategic mindset and will help him to quickly understand our clients’ needs and develop strategies to help them exponentially expand their reach and grow their business."

“VALiNTRY360 has created a unique consulting-staffing business model over the past few years,” said Frascarelli. “I am excited to add my expertise in customer experience, digital transformation, and analytics to help supercharge the company’s growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Frascarelli will be based in the company’s Winter Park, Fla. headquarters, where he will join other Salesforce ecosystem veterans, Jeff Satterwhite, Jory Dean, Vanessa Baijnauth, and Kristin Mass. Together, they will focus on solving the most complex Salesforce challenges for clients across the U.S.

About VALiNTRY360

Founded in 2013, VALiNTRY360 uses its deep knowledge of the Healthcare, IT, Financial and Accounting industries as well as Salesforce expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and drive business growth. The firm is also one of the few Salesforce Registered Consulting Partners that also provides staffing services.

With three offices across the U.S. and one of the largest independent resume databases in North America, VALiNTRY360 can deliver the breadth and depth of quality professional U.S.-based talent that is rarely matched in any industry. The firm’s client list includes organizations that range from large hospital networks and global entertainment companies to other technology start-ups and not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.

To learn more about VALiNTRY360’s services, please visit our website at www.VALiNTRYcrm.com. To learn more about VALiNTRY’s other divisions, please visit www.VALiNTRYtechnology.com (Information Technology consulting & staffing), or www.VALiNTRYfinancial.com (CPA staffing).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.