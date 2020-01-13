THE LINCOLN PROJECT RELEASES VIDEO HIGHLIGHTING HYPOCRISY OF COLORADO SENATOR CORY GARDNER

Lincoln Project is holding politicians accountable who have failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON , DC, US, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) released its second digital video, “Do Your Job” highlighting the hypocrisy of Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado.)“Cory Gardner is a prime example of the kind of weakness that Republicans show in the face of Donald Trump,” said Jennifer Horn, of the Lincoln Project. “As he faces an uphill battle for reelection this year, Senator Gardner has shown he’s willing to put the president before the Constitution and his responsibility to the people of Colorado.”“Coloradans, and Americans, deserve leaders who will do what’s best for their constituents, who will keep their promises to voters and who will put country over party. So far, Senator Gardner has failed at each of those.”Senator Cory Gardner was first elected in 2014. Statewide polls in Colorado show him down significantly to his likely General Election opponent.The Lincoln Project is working to defeat Donald Trump and those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.The Lincoln Project Advisory BoardGeorge Conway – Is a lawyer in New York City and a founding member of Checks & Balances, a group of conservative and libertarian lawyers organized to defend the rule of law.Reed Galen – Is an independent political strategist. He left the Republican Party in 2016 and has spent the last three years dedicated to the political reform movement, creating a better system for all voters.Jennifer Horn – Is a communications strategist and former Chairman of the NH Republican Party. She was the first Republican woman in New Hampshire nominated for Federal office.Mike Madrid – Is a Republican strategist and former political director of the California Republican Party. He serves as a senior advisor to the California Latino Economic Institute.Steve Schmidt – Is a national political strategist. He previously worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.Ron Steslow – Is a brand and marketing strategist and independent political consultant. Since leaving the GOP in 2016, he has worked to put voters first in our political system.John Weaver – Is a national political strategist. He worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Ohio Governor John Kasich.Rick Wilson – Is a long time Republican media consultant and author of the New York Times bestselling book, Everything Trump Touches Dies.###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

Cory Gardner - Do Your Job



