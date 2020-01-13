Regalix’s Vikas Sharan and Nimish Vohra conferred Distinguished Alumnus Award by IDC School of Design, IIT Mumbai

It’s an honor to be recognized by IDC for our efforts. It’s been a wonderful journey over the years. At Regalix, we believe in delivering great customer experiences and business value.” — Vikas Sharan, CEO, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDC School of Design has conferred its prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award on Regalix founders Vikas Sharan and Nimish Vohra in recognition of their entrepreneurial career. Vikas (CEO) and Nimish (Senior Vice President of Marketing) were presented with their awards at IDC’s Golden Jubilee Design Conference and Alumni Meet in Mumbai, India, on January 8, 2020. IDC is a premier design school established by the Government of India in 1969. Located in IIT Mumbai’s campus, it is a hub for academics, research and applications in the field of design.Vikas and Nimish founded Regalix in 2005 to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. Headquartered in Silicon Valley — Palo Alto, California, USA — Regalix has offices in Europe and Asia. Today, Regalix works with technology leaders in the areas of sales enablement, revenue operations and thought leadership. The company has been working with some of the best names in the industry — Google, Apple, VMware, Dell EMC, SAP, Amazon and Reddit, to name a few.Vikas believes the award is a great way to celebrate Regalix’s success. “It’s an honor to be recognized by IDC for our efforts. It’s been a wonderful journey over the years. At Regalix, we believe in delivering great customer experiences and business value,” he said.Nimish was effusive in his praise for his alma mater, saying, “We would like to dedicate this award to our mentors at IDC, who still continue to inspire us and keep us humble.”Last year, Regalix created its global thought-leadership platform for leaders of the tech industry in the form of RegalixTV . During the year, RegalixTV saw rapid growth in its worldwide viewer base.This year the company launched RegalixNytro , a next-generation sales enablement platform. RegalixNytro is a cloud-based enablement solution that offers on a single platform all the functionalities that a modern enterprise would need to empower its sales force — namely, content creation and delivery, training and coaching, guided selling and collaborative communication. With its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, and an innovative pricing model to suit the needs of growing enterprises, Nytro could well be the next disruption in the sales enablement market.For more on Regalix, log on to www.regalix.com



