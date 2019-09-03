State of B2B Content Marketing 2019 – Regalix’s research findings provide valuable insights

Content marketing in B2B is evolving rapidly. Customers want organizations to use relevant content to engage with them and provide solutions to their problems.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest research report titled “ State of B2B Content Marketing 2019 – Strategy and Maturity .” The report explores the best B2B content marketing practices followed across the high-tech industry, the challenges businesses often face and the various factors companies consider while implementing content marketing strategies.The primary research report captures insights directly from senior executives in the content marketing domain at leading high-tech companies, revealing current trends in this space.According to the research, the content marketing function in a majority of the B2B organizations surveyed still needs to be optimized, with companies working to bridge the gap between desired outcomes and actual performance. The research also highlighted that very few organizations have a content maturity model in place at present, which is a problem that needs to be addressed urgently.Additionally, Regalix’s survey found that many B2B businesses consider lead generation and creation of awareness as the primary objectives of a content marketing program. As for the most preferred content formats used by companies to meet their marketing goals, emailers and blogs top the list.“Content marketing in B2B is evolving rapidly. Customers no longer look to businesses to provide them with basic product information; they do their own research online. They want organizations to use relevant content to engage with them and provide solutions to their problems,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across high-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



