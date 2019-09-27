Regalix’s latest research report explores marketing automation and its drivers

Marketing automation, in recent times, has helped companies improve their sales productivity and decrease marketing overheads.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest research report titled “ State of Marketing Automation 2019 – Drivers and Adoption .” The report explores the best marketing automation practices followed across the high-tech industry, the challenges businesses often face and the various factors companies consider while implementing marketing automation strategies.The primary research report captures insights directly from senior executives in the marketing domain at leading high-tech companies, revealing current trends in this space According to the research, most marketers use some form of automation in their organizations and almost three-fourth of them have been doing so for over three years now. The research also highlighted that email marketing is, by far, the most widely used marketing automation feature.Additionally, Regalix’s survey found that increasing lead generation and sales revenue are the top marketing automation objectives for most organizations. As for the main challenge in this domain, marketers feel that integrating data from different systems is a major hurdle for companies.“Marketing automation, in recent times, has helped companies improve their sales productivity and decrease marketing overheads. Having said that, this domain is set to grow even further and can contribute so much more because businesses are yet to realize its full potential,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across high-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



