HFI-U Brief: Learn, Practice, Retain: FIELD Keys to Custodial Training

Onboard training tools enable a Learn-Practice-Retain cycle that is very effective for training custodians.

Field-Integrated E-Learning Development (FIELD) through onboard video and learning is a practical, affordable, and effective way to train custodians.

Workers need FIELD training to gain cost-effective mastery of process” — Allen Rathey, HFI-U

NAMPA, ID, US, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFI-U recommends facilities prioritize self-paced, repeatable, point-of-process methods to optimize training custodial staff.

These on-the-job teaching techniques are represented by FIELD, an acronym for Field-Integrated E-Learning Development using onboard video and e-learning.

“Essentially, workers need FIELD training to gain cost-effective mastery of process,” notes Allen Rathey, principal of HFI-U. “An excellent example is use of video tutorials mounted directly on equipment.”

KaiTutor (Ref: Kaivac, Inc.) exemplifies this approach, as it provides simple how-to video that enables point-of-use field- and equipment-integrated training.

Experts report learning largely involves “participatory teaching methods” that make up 50-90% of learning (Ref: NTL Institute, WA DC), and people learn in several ways:

A. Seeing (visual)

B. Hearing (auditory)

C. Thinking (reflection)

D. Moving (kinesthetic, feeling, related to muscle memory)

Onboard training tools enable a Learn-Practice-Retain cycle embracing learning best practices.

For example, using an onboard video tutorial, a worker can:

1. See the correct way demonstrated.

2. Hear it explained.

3. Practice movements.

4. Reflect on progress.

5. Repeat the cycle until behaviors become habits, and there is joy in process mastery.

“HFI-U likes this method since it addresses a major issue in custodial departments ― worker turnover and retraining needs,” noted Rathey. “This fixes the problem by the FIELD approach in a way that is practical, affordable, and dignifies workers.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.