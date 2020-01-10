Data analytics and fitness science are the driving forces behind new-generation fitness app

Fitbod screen shots

Fitbod workout app shows that data can personalize fitness programs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using sophisticated machine learning and data analytics to automatically build personalized daily workout routines, the fitness app Fitbod has found its way onto the iPhones and Apple Watches of thousands of fitness enthusiasts. Fitbod is a new-generation fitness app that’s smart and easy to use, serving up daily workout routines designed specifically for each individual.

The app takes the guesswork out of exercising by recommending workouts geared to each person’s fitness goals, level of fitness and physical condition. Fitbod generates a new personalized workout routine every day, taking into account what equipment and time is available, the user’s workout preferences and limitations, and information logged in from previous workouts.

The app was launched for iOS on the App Store in 2015. It is a 2019 Apple Store Editor’s Choice pick and has a 4.8 rating based on nearly 71,000 reviews. Fitness devotees can subscribe to the app for only $9.99 per month or get an annual subscription for $59.99. To support people in meeting their New Year’s resolutions, through the month of January, annual Fitbod subscriptions can be purchased for $44.99 A free trial of the Fitbod app for iOS can be downloaded at https://fitbod.me. A version for Android devices will be launched soon.

The app currently works with Apple Health and other apps such as Activity, Fitbit and Strava, and more inter-app functionalities are anticipated.

“Consumer fitness tech today is like Google Maps without the directions feature. We have data-rich maps of people’s physical activity, but fail to help them navigate towards real results,” said Fitbod co-founder Jesse Venticinque. “Fitbod bridges the gap, enabled by cutting edge personalization technology such as machine learning and predictive analytics. Resistance-training is the perfect type of exercise for this application. The activity naturally produces highly structured data (sets, reps, weight, equipment, etc.) and people vary widely in physical capability, making personalization critical to achieving success.”

All Fitbod’s suggested exercises are based upon best practices in strength training and fitness science. According to fitness experts, daily routines need to vary from day to day in order to achieve best results. People’s lifestyles also dictate that exercise routines should be flexible. Depending on the day and circumstances, people may have a long or a short amount of time to work out. They may choose to go to the gym, work out at home, or may be on the road without access to their usual facilities and equipment. Fitbod takes all these factors into account and automatically designs an optimal workout routine for that day, based on what equipment and time period is available.

One of Fitbod’s strongest features is its ability to design workout routines that minimize the risk of injury. Fitbod tracks the user’s workout history and determines the muscle recovery state—which muscle groups need complete rest, or less intense exercise, so they won’t be overstrained.

About Fitbod

Fitbod, Inc. is the developer of the Fitbod app, a technology platform that designs deeply personalized workout plans, allowing users to get maximum benefit from their fitness program. Using machine learning, data analytics, user data and exercise science best practices, the app creates optimized and personalized workout routines. In short, Fitbod helps users reach fitness goals efficiently and safely. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fitbod, Inc. is co-founded by Jesse Venticinque and Allen Chen.

Fitbod is currently available for iOS devices at the App Store. An Android version is in development.

For more information about Fitbod, please visit the website at https://fitbod.me.

