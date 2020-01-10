Econoday Releases Premium Economic Event Subscription Platform

Econoday

The new platform delivers economic insight and industry leading technology to investors empowering them to make more informed decisions about the markets.

Econoday’s mission for over a Quarter Century, has been to deliver timely data and objective insight to the investment world. ” — Michael Milmoe, President of Econoday

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Econoday Inc. recently launched a new Premium Economic Event Platform for the Wealth Management Industry. The new platform delivers users a wide range of features including enhanced charting & interactive graphics, stronger wider, deeper & better consensus, and improved economic analysis. This new industry-leading economic data platform is developed in partnership with Mace News, covering all of the Federal Reserve’s movements and will help users manage the enormous volume of data created.

With this new data platform users will have the ability to track even more global economic events, in real-time, as well as have the ability to toggle back and forth over various time periods. This new platform also includes exclusive access to Econoday’s newest datasets, Agricultural Economic Events & Sovereign Debt Auctions.

Michael Milmoe, President of Econoday stated “Our new, enhanced Platform delivers World-Class economic insight and industry leading technology to investors so they can make more informed decisions about the markets.” “In addition to current events, we have over 25 years of Historical Economic Data that investors can access at any time.”

“Econoday’s mission for over a Quarter Century, has been to deliver timely data and objective insight to the investment world.” “Our new, Premium subscription-based Platform, will provide clients with the best possible tools for their entire organization.”

Founded in 1990, Econoday is a technology and information company with a vast archive of data and analysis used in creating innovative product solutions for the financial industry. Econoday is one of the leading providers of global economic data and is a trusted source for analysis. Find out more at www.econoday.com



