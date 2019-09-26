Econoday Sponsoring FILS in Barcelona Spain, October 7-9.

Econoday

Showcasing European Sovereign Auction Database at Fixed Income Leaders Summit 2019

“We are thrilled to be working with Worldwide Business Research in sponsorship of FILS Europe. This premier event allows Econoday to connect with the European Fixed Income community. ” — Michael Milmoe, President of Econoday,

LAFAYETTE , CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Econoday has developed the only independent, third-party database covering Sovereign Debt Auctions. Econoday’s live and historical coverage also gives subscribers an easily surveyed, unified platform for monitoring sovereign debt issuance on several levels, and assists in cross-country comparisons (rates, spreads, coverage, volumes) and in trading decisions.

Michael Milmoe, President of Econoday, “We are thrilled to be working with Worldwide Business Research in sponsorship of FILS Europe. This premier event allows Econoday to connect with the European Fixed Income community and showcase our latest product offering covering Sovereign Auction events.”

Developed with a Tier 1, Global Bank that is a Primary Dealer in European Sovereign Debt, Econoday’s Enterprise solution provides a standardized, machine-readable data set that can be utilized by Research, Trading, Analysts & Compliance departments. Coverage includes Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1990, Econoday is a technology and information company with a vast archive of data and analysis used in creating innovative product solutions for the financial industry. Econoday is one of the leading providers of global economic data and is a trusted source for analysis. Find out more at www.econoday.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.