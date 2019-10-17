Econoday Teams with Mace News To Add Coverage of Fed Events

Econoday

Econoday, announces it has added daily reporting on Federal Reserve speakers to its content offerings.

Adding Fed coverage will help our readers stay on top of the latest market-sensitive comments from policy-makers." "We are pleased to partner with Mace News to make this additional value available.” — Econoday President Michael Milmoe

Comments from Fed officials drive financial markets, and readers can now turn to Econoday for news and analysis on the latest appearances by Fed officials, a significant enhancement to Econoday’s event coverage, alongside its extensive data offerings and analysis for market professionals and investors.

The Fed coverage will be furnished by Mace News, a financial news agency focusing on G-7 central banks and other economic policy-makers. Mace News has a veteran team of reporters with deep expertise in global macro news.

"Adding Fed coverage will help our readers stay on top of the latest market-sensitive comments from policy-makers," said Econoday President Michael Milmoe. "We are pleased to partner with Mace News to make this additional value available.”

A major addition to Econoday is how Mark Pender, editor-in-chief, describes the coverage of Federal Reserve speakers. "This extends Econoday's intellectual reach significantly, deepening the context of economic data and offering the latest articulations in the monetary policy debate."

About Econoday, Inc.

Econoday is a data technology and information company that has been serving the financial industry for more than 25 years. Econoday is one of the leading providers of global economic data, with a vast archive of data and analysis used in creating innovative product solutions for the financial industry. Econoday recently introduced its Agriculture Economic Calendar, a joint service with The Hightower Report, and the firm offers extensive data on global sovereign debt issuance.

Top online brokerage firms including Fidelity and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as major online media websites such as Barron’s, Nasdaq, Tradeweb, and WSJ have relied on Econoday for their economic calendar. Econoday provides comprehensive coverage of key economic indicators and events for all of the major investor countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Eurozone, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Learn more by visiting http://www.econoday.com.

About Mace News:

Mace News delivers authoritative reporting on government policies affecting financial markets, such as trade and central banking. Mace News is based in New York, with veteran reporters in key centers, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Boston, Ottawa, London, and Frankfurt.

Learn more by visiting www.macenews.com or follow @macenewsmacro on Twitter.

