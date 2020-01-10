Mike Brandner Named 2020 Top Rated Personal Injury Lawyer for Metairie, LA by Super Lawyers

Mike Brander Named Top Rated 2020 Attorney

Personal injury attorney Mike Brandner has been named among the Top Rated 2020 Attorneys for Metairie, Louisiana by Super Lawyers.

It is an honor for me to be nominated by my peers and then later recognized by Super Lawyers as a Top Rated Attorney in Louisiana.” — Mike Brandner, ESQ.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that the law firm’s founder Mike Brander has been named among the Top Rated 2020 Attorneys for Metairie, Louisiana by Super Lawyers. Every year, Super Lawyers puts together a list of outstanding attorneys. These attorneys are picked from more than 70 practice areas based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Mike began his legal career working for a law firm representing insurance companies in claims involving trucking accidents and maritime injuries. After learning their less than savory practices and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he decided to take on the insurance companies on behalf of those less powerful. Now, more than five years after forming Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys, Mike honorably represents injured people throughout the nation.

“I am strongly dedicated to providing my clients with respect and top-notch legal assistance during their time of need. It is an honor for me to be nominated by my peers and then later recognized by Super Lawyers as a Top Rated Attorney in Louisiana for staying true to my beliefs,” stated Mike Brandner, ESQ.

Across the United States, bar associations and courts recognize the legitimacy of the Super Lawyers selection process. Learn more about the Super Lawyers multi-step selection process by clicking here: Super Lawyers.

About Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys has successfully represented victims from a variety of backgrounds in lawsuits against large insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, large corporations, condominium associations, labor unions, and more. Many of these cases involve injuries related to traffic accidents, defective products, workplace accidents, maritime accidents, railroad accidents (FELA), and other accidents. Find out more about Mike Brandner and his team of New Orleans injury attorneys online at MikeBrandner.com or by calling (504) 345-1111. You can also interact with the law firm by connecting with them on Twitter (/MikeBrandner) and Facebook (/BrandnerLawFirm/).

