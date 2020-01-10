Holocaust and Genocides Commemoration in Washington, DC

Elie Weisel in the train towards the Gas Chambers Cartoon depicts Martin Niemoller poem - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits A Million Uyghurs detained by Chinese - gross injustice

Tikkun Olam, that is restoring harmony in the world is our sacred duty. We invite everyone from Atheists to Zoroastrians to attend this event and feel humanity

We can't fulfill our mission of Tikkun Olam, if we don't acknowledge the suffering of others, remembering the past and committing to a future of caring for all as the Center for Pluralism reminds us” — Rabbi Gerald Serotta

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 15th Annual Reflections on the Holocaust and GenocidesThe purpose of this event is education, information, and activism. We hope to learn and acknowledge our failings and make a personal commitment to say, "Never Again."We hope you will walk out of the event with a genuine feeling of being a contributor towards building a cohesive world where no human has to live in apprehension or fear of the other.The Jewish community has been commemorating the Holocaust event since 1953, known as Yom HaShoah in Synagogues around the world. The general public learns it by visiting the Holocaust Museums and educational institutions.At the Center for Pluralism, we are committed to spreading knowledge of the Holocaust and Genocide through interfaith and public events, including the Annual reflections.15th Annual Reflections on Holocaust and Genocides5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020Arlington Central Library, 1015 N. Quincy StreetArlington, VA 22201RSVP at the Website: www.HolocaustandGenocides.com Speakers: We have invited Robert F. Teitel, Dr. Gregory Stanton, Rushan Abbas, Dr. Waqar Uddin, and others to speak about the specific crisis. Walter Ruby, Omer Kanat and Gary Sampliner will share an announcement each.Our format consists of four parts: Interfaith prayers, the Holocaust, Genocide (one or two each time), a Massacre, action items for individuals, and the pledge of peace. Silently we acknowledge all suffering, but physically we are limited to a Genocide and a Massacre at one time. In the last 14 years, we have covered nearly 30 Genocides, Massacres, and ethnic cleansing, and hope to cover every Genocide in the coming years.This year, a Holocaust survivor will share his story, followed by updates for experts on the crises of Uyghur, Rohingya, Kashmiri, Assamese and the signs of making of Genocide in India . I urge everyone to watch the Schindler's list and Civil War movies to grasp the signs.I believe, when we acknowledge each other's grief and participate in each other's commemoration, we connect with the humanness within ourselves and seed the relationship of understanding and caring for each other.There is a shameless cruelty in us, either we shy away or refuse to acknowledge the sufferings of others, worrying that it will devalue our own, or amounts to infidelity to our pain, and every community and nation has suffered through this. To all those who have endured the Holocaust, Genocides, Massacres, Ethnic Cleansing, Land Mines, Hunger, Rape, Torture, Occupation, Expulsion, and inhuman brutality, we must say, you are not alone. The least we can do in the process of healing is to acknowledge every one's pain in one voice.Rabbi Gerald Serotta reminds us that Holocaust survivor and author Eli Wiesel wrote: "The opposite of love is not hate -- it is indifference." We can't fulfill our mission of Tikkun Olam (World Repair) if we don't acknowledge the suffering of others, remembering the past and committing to a future of caring for all our sisters and brothers as the Center for Pluralism reminds us every January.Dr. Rani Khan, Co-chair of the event reiterates, “I cannot be safe if the people around me are not, and I will not have peace if people around me don't. It is in my interest to seek a peaceful world for one and all.”The Annual Reflections on Holocaust and Genocides is a Muslim initiative to assure fellow humans who have endured Holocaust, Genocide, ethnic cleansing, massacres, rapes, injustice, and other atrocities that we are all in this together to create a better world. Tikkun Olam is, indeed, our sacred duty.Dr. Mike Ghouse, Co-ChairCenter for PluralismMike@CenterforPluralism.comHolocaustandgenocides2020@gmail.comOffice – (202) 290-3560Cell - (214) 325-1916# # #

Feed back on previous Holocaust and Native American Genocide event



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.