CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT HOSTS NATIONAL INDEPENDENT CINEMA DAY

Moviegoers challenged to support local cinemas on January 18th

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a proud member of the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), Cinergy Entertainment is excited to host the first annual “Independent Cinema Day” on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at all locations. This social holiday is an opportunity for moviegoers nationwide to support their local independent cinema.Using the campaign slogan, “Love Local Cinema,” Cinergy is encouraging the local community to attend the movies on January 18th and share their experience on social media. Cinergy will be offering all-day matinee ticket prices, and stickers will be provided to each guest who attends so they can take pictures of themselves and post to their preferred social media channel using the hashtags #CinergyMoment #lovelocalcinema and #independentcinemaday.Vice President of Marketing, Traci Hoey, explains, “By going to the movies at an independent cinema, people can have a sense of pride knowing the money is going back into their local community, local jobs are being supported, and they are able to enjoy a more authentic movie-going experience than what’s offered by many larger chain cinemas.”Formed in 2018, the ICA is a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of independent cinema owners by promoting innovative pro-cinema solutions to film distributors. Cinergy Entertainment became a member of the organization in 2019.“Independent cinemas constitute around 20% of North America’s theatrical box office revenue, and we believe they are a vitally important segment of the industry,” said Bill Campbell, President and CEO of Orpheum Theatre and ICA Chairman. “Our hope is that through this campaign, moviegoers will recognize their personal role to support this vital segment of their local economy.”To learn more about Cinergy Entertainment and how you can participate in Independent Cinema Day, visit www.cinergy.com . To learn more about the Independent Cinema Alliance, visit www.cinemaalliance.org



