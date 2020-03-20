It Takes a Village to Sit a Child

Kidease lets parents find qualified caregivers near their homes or workplaces. Kidease is available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

With Kidease, your next trusted daycare provider could be right around the corner

We designed Kidease to be a no-fuss platform where parents could locate a sitter near them, and feel comfortable leaving their children with them.” — Kyle Lernout, Kidease Co-Founder

WINNIPEG, CANADA, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Winnipeg-based company is proving you don’t need to look farther than your phone to find the perfect babysitter.

Kidease is a new app available on the App Store and the Play Store. The app (designed by Integral App Studio) gives users the power to find daycare providers near them, initiate conversations, set up appointments and pay their sitters and caregivers, all on one easy-to-use mobile-friendly platform. With Kidease, users can feel confident that their children are in good hands without having to wait for hours for a qualified sitter or have their plans fall through last minute.

“As parents ourselves, we know how frustrating it can be to be stuck looking for a sitter,” says Kidease Co-Founder Kyle Lernout. “We designed Kidease to be a no-fuss platform where parents could locate a sitter near them, and feel comfortable leaving their children with them.”

Lernout knew that, to get parents to use the app, safety would have to be the most important feature. That’s why Kidease has built-in safety protocols to make sure that parents know they can trust the caregivers on the app. To register as a Kidease caregiver, each applicant must pass rigorous background checks, provide documentation of their legal authority as caregivers and share their job qualifications with Kidease staff. Users can also communicate with sitters before hiring them to ensure that they can have all their questions answered in advance. Once a sitter completes a job, users can pay them directly through the app, and leave reviews to help the providers maintain a high rating and find more work.

“We want Kidease to be safe, fun and practical for both parents and caregivers,” says Lernout. “We know that there are amazing caregivers out there just waiting to be found, and that’s what Kidease will help parents do.”

Kyle Lernout is available for interviews about Kidease. To schedule an interview, contact Kidease at kyle@kideasecare.ca.

About Kidease:

Kidease is the revolutionary new way for parents and professional caregivers to connect. Kidease allows parents to find a nearby licensed professional caregiver on a moment’s notice. Kidease is available on the App Store and the Play Store. For more information, go to www.kideasecare.ca.

###



