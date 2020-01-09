Dean Dorton Once Again Recognized as Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2019

Dean Dorton announces its recognition in Bob Scott's VAR Stars for the fifth consecutive year.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton, a leading full-service CPA and business consulting firm, is named once again to Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2019. The VAR Stars list is a group of 100 organizations across the nation that are honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.As a long-time Sage Intacct Premier Partner and Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains Partner, Dean Dorton has a rapidly growing ERP VAR practice throughout the United States, having been named a Top Firm in the Southeast by Accounting Today several years in a row.“The market for financial management software is continuously scaling and Dean Dorton strives to help organizations meet their day-to-day technology needs through cloud-based accounting, automated processes, and flexible reporting,” said Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting at Dean Dorton.“We are extremely excited to have been recognized in this list of VAR Stars as it demonstrates the success and growth of our firm overall, along with the consistent drive of our technology team to provide our clients with high-quality service and the best accounting software solutions out there.”Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software.“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.This is the fifth consecutive year that Dean Dorton has been recognized as a VAR Star.To view the full list of 2019 VAR Stars, visit this page. About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. For more information, visit deandorton.com About Bob ScottBob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 20 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 27 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.About PMG360, Inc.Bob Scott’s Insights and the Progressive Accountant are published by PMG360. PMG360 ( www.pmg360.com ) is a leading online media company that provides business-to-business (B2B) marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific Web sites, email newsletters, Web seminars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing and direct marketing databases focusing on the nonprofit, healthcare and accounting professionals.



