Artist Tom Dumke will Exhibit Work at 50th Scottsdale Art Festival March 13-15, 2020

Dumke's signature blend of fine craftsmanship and meticulous detailing, in an elegant statement-making console.

Tom Dumke of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin will exhibit work in the wood media category.

I am excited to be part of the Scottsdale Arts Festival, a new show for Thomas William Furniture I have added to my 2020 schedule.” — Tom Dumke

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Dumke of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin will exhibit work in the wood media category at the 50th anniversary Scottsdale Arts Festival presented by Scottsdale Arts. 900 artists applied to the 2020 event, scheduled for March 13-15 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. The Festival attracts nearly 20,000 loyal visitors annually, where guests enjoy the best in visual, culinary, cultural, and performing arts throughout the beautiful 20-acre Scottsdale Civic Center Mall.

"I am excited to be part of the Scottsdale Arts Festival, a new show for Thomas William Furniture I have added to my 2020 schedule." said Dumke. Known for its high-quality art and beautiful park setting, the Scottsdale Arts Festival showcases 170 jury-selected artists from throughout the United States and abroad. Art pieces ranging from paintings, sculptures, glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and wood in a community renowned for its devotion to the arts. Festival goers can listen to live music and entertainment under the sun as a central part of the Scottsdale Arts Festival. At the Community Art Studio attendees of all ages can participate in many art activities and workshops.

Tom, a one-man shop, handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's needs. The Shakers have had a profound influence on Tom's work: their clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today. Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, http://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com

Thomas William Furniture



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.