Jonas Muthoni Introduces a ground-breaking solution for business owners to Increase sales and conversions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonas Muthoni the founder of the renowned digital marketing agency Deviate, introduces a new software that will allow users to not only increase sales and conversions but also track user engagement. “We wanted to help businesses and individuals increase brand awareness while also increasing traffic to their websites without having to break bank with traditional paid advertising. This notion gave birth to Limetank”, says Jonas. “Limetank allows you to view and track user engagement like link clicks, conversion rates and much more”.

As part of his never-ending desire to make it easier for his clients to see a higher ROI, increase website traffic and sales, Jonas built Limetank with the sole reason of helping clients save money on ad spend while increasing website traffic and brand awareness.

Jonas’ background is in customer relations, sales, and marketing. The majority of his experience as an adult came from working for Verizon Wireless, a fortune 500 top 20 telecommunications company before transitioning to becoming an entrepreneur in the digital space amongst others. Through humps of adversity and one-sided business relationships, Jonas and the Deviate team continue being a force to reckon within the digital space. Their client portfolio includes renowned entrepreneurs, health and fitness, tech, law, real estate, medical plus many more.

In a recent article featured on VoyageLA, Jonas talks about his personal life and his achievements as the founder and CEO of Deviate Agency and their plan to open offices in Asia, Europe and Africa as part of our growth and partnerships strategy.

