THE LINCOLN PROJECT RELEASES FIRST VIDEO - "THE MAGA CHURCH"

WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today The Lincoln Project (www.lincolnproject.us) released its first digital video, “MAGA Church” highlighting the hypocrisy of those who claim the mantle of Jesus while supporting or ignoring President Donald Trump’s immoral acts. The video features Evangelical pastors, including members of Trump’s influential Evangelical Advisory Board. Highlighted in the video are White House faith advisor Paula White, Robert Jeffress, Franklin Graham, Michele Bachmann and Jerry Falwell Jr.“Donald Trump has hijacked the GOP, the conservative movement and now, with the help of these charlatans, one of the largest faith communities in America,” said Jennifer Horn, of the Lincoln Project. “It is clear that in exchange for power and money these “pastors” have been tasked with recasting Trump’s absurdities and moral failures as nothing short of prophetic divinity.”“President Trump’s corruption and dishonesty destroys every person and institution he touches,” Horn continued. “But with faith leaders like these, who spin vices as virtues, the President believes he is exempt from the wages of sin as long as he delivers power to those Evangelical leaders who so clearly crave it.”“Americans of faith, deserve leaders who want to make the world in which we live a better place through their belief. Those Evangelical leaders who lay their loyalty and faith on the altar of Donald Trump are betraying their congregants and their country.”Evangelical voters are one of the largest voter blocs in the country, representing 26% of the electorate in 2016.The Lincoln Project is working to defeat Donald Trump and those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.The Lincoln Project Advisory BoardGeorge Conway – Is a lawyer in New York City and a founding member of Checks & Balances, a group of conservative and libertarian lawyers organized to defend the rule of law.Reed Galen – Is an independent political strategist. He left the Republican Party in 2016 and has spent the last three years dedicated to the political reform movement, creating a better system for all voters.Jennifer Horn – Is a communications strategist and former Chairman of the NH Republican Party. She was the first Republican woman in New Hampshire nominated for Federal office.Mike Madrid – Is a Republican strategist and former political director of the California Republican Party. He serves as a senior advisor to the California Latino Economic Institute.Steve Schmidt – Is a national political strategist. He previously worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.Ron Steslow – Is a brand and marketing strategist and independent political consultant. Since leaving the GOP in 2016, he has worked to put voters first in our political system.John Weaver – Is a national political strategist. He worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Ohio Governor John Kasich.Rick Wilson – Is a long time Republican media consultant and author of the New York Times bestselling book, Everything Trump Touches Dies.###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

