SUCCESSFUL OFFSHORE RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS
Business and academia will discuss timely information about successful “Offshore Renewable Energy Projects” during the CAPRC annual energy security seminar
CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conference center of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey, Suite 2900, NBC Tower, 455 N. City front Plaza, Chicago.
Representative from business and academia will discuss timely information about successful “Offshore Renewable Energy Projects” during the Central Asian Productivity Research Center’s annual energy security seminar. Organized by the CAPRC’s energy and education / training committees, and supported by the Turkish consulate, the proposed agenda includes:
OPENING REMARKS
Professor Harry C. Lepinske,, Chairman
Central Asian Productivity Research Center
OFFICIAL WELCOME
Hon. Ayes Selman Snail, consul general
Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey
GREETINGS FROM CAPRC-REGIONAL COORDINATORS (Electronic)
Prof Dr. Mehmet Baha Karan
School of Business -Hacettepe University
BLOCKCHAIN AS A TECHNOLOGY BACKBONE FOR AN OPEN MARKET
Prof. Ozgur Clinical associate professor
Department of Finance University of Illinois at Chicago Arslan-Ayaydin
Chair, CAPRC Energy Committee
INTERNATIONAL PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
Romuald Poplawski, president
U.S. Global Energy LLC Northbrook, Illinois
CAPRC Co-chair, Energy Committee
REUSE, RECYCLING AND CONVERSION OF PLASTIC CONTAMINAITED FOOD WASTE
Alex Mathew, COO Biomass Energy Systems, Inc.
NOVEL WASTE CONVERSION METHODS PROVIDING SUSTAINABLE NON-COMBUSTIBLE ENERGY GENERATION FOR URBAN ENVIRONMENTS
F. Lee Simmons CTO/Head of Global Technology Development BIOENERGY
THE PROCESS AND PRACTICES OF SUCCESSFUL RENEWABLE POWER PROJECT DEVELOPMENT—LESSONS FROM THE FRONTIER MARKETS
Jafer Hasnain, president Sea Spire Advisors LLC
CONCLUDING COMMENTS Q&A
There is no registration fee, but registration is required. To register, send your business card to: CAPRC lepinske@sbcglobal.net
Phone: 708-246-5556 DONATIONS ARE WELCOME
