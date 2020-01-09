Strategy & Culture Consulting Firm THRUUE Evolves Leadership Team

Thruue logo

New Roles Enable Stronger Focus on Culture Change and Client Experience in 2020

THRUUE’s strategy has always included thoughtful succession planning. Over the past two years, Jame has helped scale our company, build our team and deliver the solutions our clients value and demand.” — Daniel Forrester, Founder & Executive Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of one of its most successful years as a company, and with growth prospects continuing to look bright in 2020 and beyond, strategy and culture consulting firm THRUUE, Inc., is announcing several changes to its leadership team aimed at catalyzing both the company’s growth and it’s ability to help clients set direction, measure and shift for the future.Founder and current CEO, Daniel Forrester, will become the executive chairman of THRUUE’s board of directors. Daniel will also serve concurrently as THRUUE’s first-ever chief growth officer, to work closely with Jame and the rest of the leadership team to foster stronger relationships with our existing clients and new clients across the health care, aging, and enterprise markets. As chief growth officer, Daniel will also chair THRUUE’s newly formed Strategic Growth Board of Advisors, a group of renowned outside experts in culture, strategy, and customer experience design assembled to collect diverse perspectives.Jame Cofran, current president of THRUUE, will be the next chief executive officer and will assume leadership of strategy and all day-to-day operations. Jame’s two years of service as president, together with over three decades of experience helping organizations expand and evolve their cultures, make him a perfect fit to lead THRUUE into the future. “THRUUE’s strategy from day one has always included thoughtful succession planning in our leadership ranks, said Forrester. “Over the past two years, Jame has helped me to operationalize and scale our company so that we attract and retain the talent that our clients value and demand. Jame is a proven and trusted executive across the consulting industry and THRUUE will continue to thrive during our next chapter of growth and client impact.”Peggy Alfonso will expand her previous role to become vice president of culture change , in which she will leverage her unique organizational development and change management skills to bring culture change capabilities to clients.Katie Camargo will become vice president of client experience , serving as THRUUE’s first chief customer officer. She is responsible for positive client outcomes and working with project leaders to ensure a consistently extraordinary customer experience in all engagements. Katie and Peggy will partner to make THRUUE’s consulting teams’ retention and professional growth the best in our industry.Jen Krentel will take on a new role as senior principal of business development and marketing, in which she will work closely with Jame and Daniel on driving growth for THRUUE. Jen will manage THRUUE’s brand, communicate THRUUE’s value across all markets and build relationships with new clients.About THRUUETHRUUE is an expert consultancy that helps leaders build cultures that drive growth. We partner with our clients to articulate powerful missions and visions, declare core values, set and activate strategy, and shift cultures to be customer-centric. To learn more about how we can help take your organization to the next level, visit www.thruue.com , connect with us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our Culture Gap podcast.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.