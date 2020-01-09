The SafeCare Group Launches New 100SafeCareHospitals.com to Compare Hospitals

Compare ratings on 4,000 hospitals

As The SafeCare Group turns 10 this year, we offer healthcare consumers 100safecarehospitals.com to compare hospital ratings and rateahopsital.com to write reviews” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KY, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group, the company that connects people with great hospitals has launched 100SafeCareHospitals.com a new site where patients can find and compare hospitals. Patients can now compare hospitals based on ratings in five evidence-based areas of care: “Outcomes of Care”, “Safety of Care”, “Infections of Care”, “Unplanned visits of Care”, and “Efficiency of Care”.“As The SafeCare Group turns 10,” said Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO of The SafeCare Group, “we embarked on one of our most significant products with the introduction of RateAHospital.com for patients to review hospitals last December. Now, we offer healthcare consumers 100SafeCareHospitals.com to find and compare hospital ratings. The purpose of the ratings are two-fold - the first objective is incentivizing providers to improve care and reduce harm. The second is empowering patients, caregivers, and providers with meaningful information. Others rate hospitals in metrics that mean very little to healthcare consumers. Patients want to know how good hospitals are and if the people who work at these hospitals care about them.”Dr. Safeek continued, “Each year, an estimated quarter of a million patients (range 250,000 - 440,000) die from medical errors. Millions more are affected from shabby care, bad treatments, and poor services from hospitals. We listened to the numerous emails and letters of complaints, suggestions, and feedback from patients and incorporated these into our new hospital ratings applications. The 100SafeCareHospitals.com site will work in tandem with RateAHopsital.com site where patients can find, compare, and review hospitals based on care experiences.”The new 100SafeCareHospitals.com site demonstrates The SafeCare Group’s increased focus and continued investment in developing solutions that bring value to hospital consumers seeking great care. When consumers have a healthcare need, they start looking for hospitals that can offer great care. RateAHospital.com and 100SafeCareHospitals.com are means for hospital consumers to find and compare hospitals.Outcomes of CareIt is estimated that there are between 250,000 and 440,000 hospital deaths from medical errors each year. The death (mortality) rates are estimates of deaths:- In the 30 days after either entering the hospital for a specific condition or procedure.Safety of Care13% of hospitalizations are associated with hospital adverse events that seriously harmed the patients. This adverse event rate includes patient fatalities, with an estimated 180,000 patient deaths annually. The overall score for serious complications is based on:- How often adult patients had certain serious, but potentially preventable, complications related to medical or surgical inpatient hospital care.Infections of CareApproximately 1 of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has an infection of care, meaning that nearly 650,000 patients contract one of these infections during the course of their treatment. These infections can often be prevented when healthcare facilities follow guidelines for safe care. The infections measures apply to all patients treated in hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, and geriatric as below:- Central line-associated and catheter-associated infections that occurred in patients in intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal ICUs, and medical, surgical, and medical/surgical ward locations;- Surgical site infections identified in adult patients;- MRSA bacteremia and C. diff. infections identified in all patients within the hospital.Unplanned Visits of CareHospital readmissions are frequent, harmful and costly - 2.3 million patients annually, are re-hospitalized within 30 days after discharge. MedPAC reported that about 75 % of such readmissions can and should be avoided. The readmission measures are estimates of the rate of unplanned readmission to an acute care hospital in the 30 days after discharge from a hospitalization. Patients may have had an unplanned readmission for any reason. The unplanned hospital visit (readmissions) are estimates of unplanned hospital visits:- Within 30 days of leaving the hospital or 7 days of an outpatient procedure.Efficiency of CareTotal health care spending in America was approximately $3.5 trillion in 2017 and about 32 percent of that amount - or $1.1-trillion - was spent on hospital services. Hospital costs averaged $3,949 per day and each hospital stay cost an average of $15,734. The efficiency of care measures summarizes payments made on behalf of patients for healthcare services starting on the first day of a hospitalization through the next (a) 30 days for heart attack, heart failure and pneumonia (b) 90 days for hip/knee replacement. This includes payments for services and supplies in multiple settings:- Spending per patientUsers of 100SafeCareHospitals.com and RateAHopsital.com can review ratings and users of RateAHopsital.com can also write comments making it easier for others to find a hospital that can offer great care. For more information on 100SafeCareHospitals visit: https://www.100safecarehospitals.com About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2013, The SafeCare Group launched 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. Known as Intelligent Healthcare™ software by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AISuite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.